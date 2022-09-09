Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Murder charges filed after Iowa man dies from parking lot assault
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police say an assault victim has died, and the person responsible has been charged with murder. According to police, Leon Stewart assaulted Grant Cochran in a Casey's parking lot on Sunday. Cochran was taken to an Iowa City hospital, where he died Wednesday morning. Stewart...
Police: Iowa suspect with 3 OWIs threatened officers, jail staff during arrest
BETTENDORF, Iowa (WHBF) — A 36-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened officers and jail staff after he had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Joseph Hildebrant faces a felony charge of operating under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and serious misdemeanor charges of driving […]
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
KCJJ
Washington Couple Arrested Following Investigation
A Washington couple has been charged with alcohol and sex related crimes as a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they were made aware on August 23rd of incidents that occurred at the Washington home of 44-year-old Devin Gregory and 46-year-old Karolla Gregory on August 9 and 10. The investigation has resulted in the following charges related to these incidents:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
IC man accused of threatening to kill IC Police officers and harvest their organs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he threatened to kill Iowa City Police officers and harvest their organs. The ICPD Daily Activity Log indicates officers were called to an address on East Court Street just after 3:45 Saturday morning for the reporting party’s intoxicated son beating on the house. Arrest records indicate 37-year-old Jon Gustaveson, who lives at the address with his parents, was armed with a four-foot long broom handle and had grabbed his father by the collar and threatened to kill him. Gustaveson is reportedly much larger than his father and 30 years younger. Police say the father felt in fear for his life as Gustaveson had already destroyed property inside and outside of the house.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
KCJJ
Iowa City man allegedly threatened officers when arrested for 3rd OWI
An Iowa City man allegedly tried to flee the scene and threatened officers when he was arrested for his third OWI this week. Police say the incident occurred Monday just before 8:15pm in the area of Muscatine Avenue and Arthur Street. 36-year-old Marvis Jackson of Muscatine Avenue was stopped because his registration had expired, and his Jeep had a non-functioning headlight. Upon contact, Jackson allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. He reportedly admitted that he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel. After field tests were administered, Jackson submitted to a PBT showing his blood-alcohol level at .218 percent. A subsequent Datamaster test reading was .221 percent.
KCJJ
UI Student arrested during bar check for fake ID despite claiming never having been issued one
Iowa City police issue citations to underage drinkers at downtown bars on a regular basis, but a recent arrest involved a Burge Hall resident who claimed never to have been issued any state identification. Officers stopped the female student at the Summit Bar a little after 1:30 am Friday and...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Accused of Murder Found Incompetent to Stand Trial
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man accused of murder is found incompetent to stand trial. A court has ruled that 62 year-old Arthur Flowers will be required to receive a full evaluation and enter a treatment plan at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Flowers is accused of killing 22 year-old Emily Leonard in April of this year.
KCJJ
UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car
A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
superhits106.com
Man pleads guilty to charges related to stabbing Dubuque woman
A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to stabbing a Dubuque woman in the neck earlier this year. 24 year old Cristopher Callejas-Gonzalez recently pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and first-degree attempted burglary. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.
KCJJ
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash that caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River for several hours Tuesday night. Police said a vehicle crashed just after 7:30 p.m. The only person in the vehicle was the...
KCCI.com
Cedar Rapids PD release graphic video of deadly police shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Cedar Rapids police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on Aug. 30 that killedWilliam Rich, KCRG reports. Cedar Rapids police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th Street SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows...
KCJJ
Coralville man allegedly found intoxicated outside business
A Coralville man was arrested for public intoxication after being discovered laying on the sidewalk outside Hobby Lobby Saturday night. Officers were called to the business just before 9 pm on reports of a man laying on the sidewalk outside the store on 8th street. 63-year-old Wesley Snow of 9th Street was allegedly discovered under a blanket with numerous liquor bottles all around him. His pants were reportedly pulled down and showed numerous signs of intoxication, including the strong odor of ingested alcohol, slurred speech, and an inability to stand up on his own.
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Iowa City woman with history of criminal offenses allegedly found with stolen moped
An Iowa City woman with a history of criminal offenses was arrested Thursday after allegedly being found with a stolen moped. Police stopped 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court, who was reportedly observed near the intersection of Keokuk and Highway 6 around 4pm operating the vehicle. The moped was reportedly missing license plates and been spray painted.
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: One killed in crash on Edgewood Road Tuesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE 10:30 a.m. Police have confirmed to Iowa's News Now that one person died Tuesday night in a crash on Edgewood Road near the Cedar River Bridge. ------------------ Traffic on Edgewood Road was shut down for nearly a mile after a major...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived in a residence in the […]
Comments / 0