ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala

The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Austin, IN
Goshen, IN
Society
WNDU

Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN
abc57.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch holds roundtable discussion on growing rural communities

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch met with Marshall County leaders and residents in the first of a series of round table discussions focused on growing the state's rural communities. More than 25 people, including the Mayor of Plymouth, attended the roundtable even Tuesday afternoon. In the meeting...
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Apparent Drowning Victim Pulled From Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE — Rescuers pulled a body from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, after reports of a man entering the water earlier in the morning. The water search began shortly after 9:30 a.m. after at least one person said they saw a man entering the water. A...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Body Recovered In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WINONA LAKE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Michiana#Health Education#Wabash College#Oaklawn
abc57.com

Stuff a Bus event returns to Michigan City

MICHGAN CITY, Ind. -- The 19th annual Stuff a Bus Event returns to Al's Supermarket on September 24. Michigan City area school buses are accepting donations for the Salvation Army food pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who would like to volunteer can contact the Michigan City Salvation...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning

WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: Kamm & Schellinger Brewery

The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka…a blast from the past of a once thriving area along the riverfront. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on why it landed on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List again this year and how it could be saved.
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WNDU

South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old George Six with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Treats on the Trail returns to Pinhook Park October 15

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 4th annual Treats on the Trail will be held on October 15 at Pinhook Park. This free trick-or-treating event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Food will be available for purchase during the event. The Music Village will provide live entertainment while guests collect...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water. The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy