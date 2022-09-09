Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala
The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
abc57.com
Registration for Edwardsburg Public Schools 5k fundraiser run open to the public
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Registration is now open for the Edwardsburg Public Schools 5k run. Each runner must pay $25 to participate in the run and can sign up here. Runners can choose to register the day of the event for $30. The run will take place on October 8 at...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
abc57.com
North Liberty Elementary School teacher awarded $5,000 for Excellence in Leading and Learning
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. - A teacher at North Liberty Elementary School was given the Excellence in Leading and Learning Award from the Indiana Department of Education. Emily Batton was awarded $5,000 for demonstrating continuous learning by earning the most professional growth points through the Indiana Learning Lab. The award was...
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
abc57.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch holds roundtable discussion on growing rural communities
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch met with Marshall County leaders and residents in the first of a series of round table discussions focused on growing the state's rural communities. More than 25 people, including the Mayor of Plymouth, attended the roundtable even Tuesday afternoon. In the meeting...
inkfreenews.com
Apparent Drowning Victim Pulled From Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Rescuers pulled a body from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, after reports of a man entering the water earlier in the morning. The water search began shortly after 9:30 a.m. after at least one person said they saw a man entering the water. A...
Times-Union Newspaper
Body Recovered In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
abc57.com
Stuff a Bus event returns to Michigan City
MICHGAN CITY, Ind. -- The 19th annual Stuff a Bus Event returns to Al's Supermarket on September 24. Michigan City area school buses are accepting donations for the Salvation Army food pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who would like to volunteer can contact the Michigan City Salvation...
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
abc57.com
Civil Rights Heritage Center hosts Boosts and Blocks event at the IUSB Civil Rights Heritage Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend leaders are working to bring more racial equity to the city and improve generational wealth for people of color. On Tuesday, The Civil Rights Heritage Center hosted a Boosts for Blocks event at the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center. The open house...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Kamm & Schellinger Brewery
The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka…a blast from the past of a once thriving area along the riverfront. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on why it landed on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List again this year and how it could be saved.
abc57.com
Police: man who drove vehicle into St. Joseph River said he moved SUV in exchange for drugs
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of driving a vehicle into the St. Joseph River on September 5 said another man told him to move the SUV in exchange for drugs, according to the probable cause affidavit. Aeryk Brant, 23, was arrested on two counts of resisting law...
WNDU
South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old George Six with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
abc57.com
Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
abc57.com
Treats on the Trail returns to Pinhook Park October 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 4th annual Treats on the Trail will be held on October 15 at Pinhook Park. This free trick-or-treating event will run from noon to 3 p.m. Food will be available for purchase during the event. The Music Village will provide live entertainment while guests collect...
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
WANE-TV
Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water. The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.
abc57.com
Niles Police believe fatal shootings of Farries Maxwell, Raquon Glenn are related
NILES, Mich. - The Niles Police Department now believes the shooting deaths of Farries Maxwell on August 16 and Raquon Glenn on September 8 are related. Police are also investigating reports of shots fired in the same area on Tuesday. The shootings took place a block apart from each other.
