Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on Ukraine supply deal; USDA report in focus
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures dipped in early Asian trading on Monday after France's transport minister said he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries. Losses, however, were capped ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand report,...
Agriculture Online
Britain's wheat imports fall in July, corn imports climb
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports fell in July compared with the same month last year but corn imports rose, customs data showed on Monday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 127,872 tonnes, down from 274,785 tonnes in the same month in 2021. France was the largest supplier,...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close up | Monday, September 12, 2022
Corn finished the day up 9¢. Soybeans are up 73¢. Wheat prices are all still down to end the day. CBOT wheat is down 11¢. KC is down a penny. Minneapolis is down a penny. Live cattle are up 8¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.45. Lean hogs are down $1.30.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
DADU, Pakistan, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to protect a vital power station supplying electricity to millions of people against a growing threat of flooding, officials said on Monday. Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat closes firm; Black Sea shipments in focus
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, with the market supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract gained 1-3/4 cents to settle at $8.60-1/2 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted around the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.29-1/4 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 5-1/2 cents at $9.32-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S. corn end...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hovers near 2-1/2-month high on subdued U.S. harvest outlook
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Tuesday, hovering near their highest levels since end June hit in the previous session, following a reduced production outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Soybeans were also trading near their strongest prices since June after the USDA made...
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian winter wheat sowing underway, 3.5% complete - agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms in almost all regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 141,000 hectares, or 3.5% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last month...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, corn futures hit June highs after U.S. cuts harvest estimates
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures surged to their highest price since June on Monday and closed near their highs after the U.S. government made bigger-than-expected cuts to its domestic harvest estimate. Corn futures also hit their highest price in more than two months following...
Agriculture Online
London agricultural futures markets to close on Sept. 19
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - ICE Futures Europe's white sugar, robusta coffee, London cocoa and UK feed wheat futures and options markets will be shut on Sept. 19, it said on Monday. The amendment to the exchange's trading schedule follows announcement by the UK government that the state funeral of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures hold near peaks; wheat firms
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday but remained near their nearly three-month highs as the government's reduced forecasts for this year's harvests continued to underpin prices, traders said. Wheat futures were firm, supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-France, Romania to agree deal to boost Ukrainian grain exports - minister
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn, soy harvest forecast cut after hot August - government
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean production will be smaller than previously forecast, as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into yield potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. Farmers will likely harvest a corn crop of 13.944 billion bushels,...
Agriculture Online
India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise
MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise, industry officials said. India, the world's biggest exporter of the grain, banned shipments of...
Agriculture Online
US EPA coordinating with USDA, DOE on biofuel blending targets post-2022 -Regan
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is coordinating with the Department of Agriculture and Department of Energy on biofuel blending requirements past 2022, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on Tuesday. The agency understands the requirements are of great importance to the biofuels industry, Regan said...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-US EPA intends to finalize rule on state sales of higher-ethanol gasoline blend - Regan
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency intends to finalize a rule before next summer to allow the year-round sale of gasoline blended with a higher level of ethanol in several states, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on Tuesday. The EPA has engaged with several Midwestern...
Agriculture Online
Financials drive India's Nifty above 18,000, U.S. inflation in focus
BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip Nifty 50 stock index jumped to its highest closing level since mid-January on Tuesday, driven by sharp gains in financials, while investors eyed U.S. inflation data for cues on interest rates. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.75% at 18,070.05 while the S&P...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans top two-month high on reduced U.S. crop forecast
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures soared on Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its domestic crop estimates more than expected, analysts said. * The benchmark November contract ended 76 cents higher at $14.88-1/4 a bushel. The most-active contract reached its highest price since June 30 at $14.90-1/4. * CBOT December soyoil was up 1.67 cents at 66.49 cents per lb. CBOT December soymeal ended $23.90 higher at $434.60 a ton and set a contract high. * The USDA, in a monthly report, said U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops. * U.S. soybean ending stocks for 2022/23 were projected at a seven-year low, of 200 million bushels. * The USDA, in a separate weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, is expected to say that the condition of the corn crop remains unchanged at 57% good-excellent, analysts said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Corn and wheat down 3-6 cents, soybeans steady-up 3
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release its monthly World Agricultural Supply...
Agriculture Online
Egypt approves replacement for detained Ukrainian wheat cargo - sources
CAIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer has agreed to replace a detained Ukrainian wheat shipment with a new 60,000-tonne cargo, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, following weeks-long negotiations to either free or replace the shipment. The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) will...
Comments / 0