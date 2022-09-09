ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas monkeypox weekly update

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTC4F_0hodTMTU00

On August 4, 2022, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency . Since then, every state and Washington, D.C. has recorded cases of the virus, with the first death from monkeypox confirmed on August 30 in Texas. Though monkeypox is not a new disease —it was discovered in animals in 1958 and in humans in 1970—the sudden influx of active cases presents a significant risk.

The primary hallmark of the monkeypox virus is the rash, or “pox,” that infected individuals develop. Other symptoms include fever, chills, and swelling of the lymph nodes. Monkeypox is spread via close skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual or by contact with infected body fluids on surfaces; the virus can live on surfaces for up to fifteen days. The CDC recommends getting the monkeypox vaccine when you are eligible and communicating openly with close contacts and medical professionals if you or those you are close with develop symptoms of monkeypox.

Stacker is collecting data from the CDC to examine monkeypox case trends in Texas. Keep reading below to see how many cases are in your state and how your state compares to the rest of the nation.

Texas monkeypox weekly update

Texas statistics

– Cumulative cases since July 2022: 1,859
— Cumulative cases per million people: 63.0
– New cases during the last 7 days: 217
— New cases per million people: 7.3

Nationwide statistics

– Cumulative cases since July 2022: 21,123
— Cumulative cases per million people: 63.0
– New cases during the last 7 days: 1,848
— New cases per million people: 5.5

States with the most cumulative cases since July 2022

#1. District Of Columbia: 436 cases (650.7 cases per million people)
#2. New York: 3,526 cases (177.8 cases per million people)
#3. Georgia: 1,512 cases (140.0 cases per million people)
#4. California: 3,833 cases (97.7 cases per million people)
#5. Florida: 2,126 cases (97.6 cases per million people)

States with the fewest cumulative cases since July 2022

#1. South Dakota: 2 cases (2.2 cases per million people)
#2. Kansas: 7 cases (2.4 cases per million people)
#3. Wyoming: 2 cases (3.5 cases per million people)
#4. Alaska: 3 cases (4.1 cases per million people)
#5. West Virginia: 8 cases (4.5 cases per million people)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
KDAF

@#$%&! Which cities are the rudest?

A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pox#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KDAF

KDAF

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy