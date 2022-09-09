City Of Greenville delays bridge construction due to impending weather

The City Of Greenville is rescheduling construction on a walking bridge pending inclement weather. Construction on the Haywood Road Bridge near the intersection of Halton Road is now set to begin next Friday the 16th.

Haywood Road from Halton Road to the Swamp Rabbit Trail will be closed from 9 PM that night until 7AM the following morning. The city says, a crane will assemble the two-piece bridge and place it over the roadway. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route during the construction.

The Haywood Road Bridge which the city describes as a "critical piece of infrastructure", is one of two pedestrian bridges to be installed. The other over Laurens Road is scheduled to be installed during the night on September 21st. The two walking bridges are slated to open for public use in December.

The City also says, that this week's TD Saturday Market is cancelled due to the pending weather.