ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

City Of Greenville delays bridge construction due to impending weather

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

The City Of Greenville is rescheduling construction on a walking bridge pending inclement weather. Construction on the Haywood Road Bridge near the intersection of Halton Road is now set to begin next Friday the 16th.

Haywood Road from Halton Road to the Swamp Rabbit Trail will be closed from 9 PM that night until 7AM the following morning. The city says, a crane will assemble the two-piece bridge and place it over the roadway. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route during the construction.

The Haywood Road Bridge which the city describes as a "critical piece of infrastructure", is one of two pedestrian bridges to be installed. The other over Laurens Road is scheduled to be installed during the night on September 21st. The two walking bridges are slated to open for public use in December.

The City also says, that this week's TD Saturday Market is cancelled due to the pending weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Traffic
106.3 WORD

Redistricting public meetings planned

The City of Greenville has announced a series of public meetings to address redistricting for municipal elections. The 2020 census revealed a population shift within the city, which by law will require adjustments to city council districts.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Inclement Weather#Public Use#Halton#Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy