The Houston Texans haven't won a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts since Nov. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-13 year, the Texans are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Meanwhile, Indianapolis was on the positive side of .500 (9-8) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO