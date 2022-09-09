Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Russell Wilson 'Livid' at Pete Carroll: Broncos at Seahawks Trade Review
The Broncos will kick off their regular season against the Seahawks, and Wilson will be chasing his first-ever MVP trophy.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC's Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength. The longtime game analyst is in his usual spot in the booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight's game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Furious On The Sideline Today
Aaron Rodgers is not a happy man on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers are currently trailing the Minnesota Vikings, 10-0, to open the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough go for Rodgers, who's dealt with some frustrating dropped passes from his Davante Adams-less wide receivers unit. Rodgers is...
NFL World Shocked By Michael Irvin's Wild Prediction
No one made a crazier prediction for the 2022 NFL season than Michael Irvin this week. The former Dallas Cowboys great turned TV analyst made a wild pick for the league's MVP winner this season. Irvin is going with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He went on to predict Cousins will...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News
Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
Watch: Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell in boxing match
Former Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson took part in a boxing match against fellow former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell on Saturday night, and things did not end well for Peterson. The event, which was called “Social Gloves: No More Talk”, featured Bell and Peterson as the two...
Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
Most likely can't relate to Tom Brady's need to strive for athletic greatness well into his 40s. Brady, after all, has already won seven Super Bowls and made hundreds of millions of dollars. Why not just retire and live a luxurious life with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids?
Blame Rodrigo Blankenshank for Colts tie but don't forget head coach Frank Reich, GM Chris Ballard, QB Matt Ryan | Opinion
The Colts were bad at quarterback, kicker, receiver, coach, GM and defensive back, among other spots, in a 20-20 tie at Houston to open the season.
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Soldier Field is an absolute disaster today for Bears-49ers
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, and field conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers entering the first day. The long-awaited Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here, but conditions are less than favorable for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers on opening day.
Browns exec, Garrett troll Baker Mayfield's 'off the leash' after the game
The Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a victory in Week 1 on the road versus QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield almost got his revenge with a few blown coverages by the Browns defense leading to big plays and a lead late in the fourth quarter. A questionable...
Twitter calling for Colts to cut Rodrigo Blankenship
The Indianapolis Colts had a chance to complete a comeback during overtime of Sunday’s opener against the Houston Texans, and they put their faith in kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Through the first 50 minutes of the game, Blankenship was the entire offense for the Colts. His two field goals from...
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Colts Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
The Houston Texans haven't won a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts since Nov. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-13 year, the Texans are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Meanwhile, Indianapolis was on the positive side of .500 (9-8) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
CBS Sports
Texans' Lovie Smith explains decision to play for tie rather than win in overtime against Colts in Week 1
Week 1 saw some wild games, including a tie, which was only the 15th in Week 1 history. The tie came from the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, a matchup that ended with a score of 20-20. With 26 seconds left in overtime, the Texans were at the Colts' 49-yard...
Colts Working Out 2 Kickers Following Rough Performance
The Indianapolis Colts have begun to look for a change at the kicker position. The team wasn't happy with Rodrigo Blankenship following Sunday's tie against the Houston Texans. He missed a 42-yard field goal that would've won the game in overtime and Reich confirmed on Monday that he was gonna...
IU basketball: Trey Galloway updates injury status following offseason surgery
Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway is on the mend following surgery on his groin this offseason. And with the Hoosiers' season tipping off in a month and a half, they'll need Galloway as close to full strength as possible. Injuries and extensive rehab aren't anything new for the 6-foot-5 sparkplug,...
