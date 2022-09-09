ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M Athletes Raked in Over $4 Million in NIL Money in 2021

By Collier Logan
 4 days ago

Texas A&M athletes combined for over $4 million in NIL deals in the 2021-2022 school year.

Name, Image, and Likeness regulations have taken over college sports, and they're here to stay. That's something that a lot of Texas A&M Aggies' athletes should be excited about considering the windfall they earned last scholastic year.

While NIL is a largely unregulated realm, the state of Texas requires that NIL contracts be disclosed along with their values. This allowed Travis Brown at The Eagle to compile some of the numbers for a better look at the NIL situation in the state. When all the sums were tallied up, athletes at Texas A&M earned over $4 million in NIL money during the 2021-2022 school year.

Naturally, the Aggies football program led the way, bringing in around $3.3 million, but several other programs certainly made their mark as well. The opportunity to get paid for the work they do in the athletics arena is a huge benefit for many college students and you can be sure high schoolers are tracking which programs generate the most NIL profit.

Texas A&M athletes, for example, outearned Texas Longhorns athletes nearly 2 to 1. The Longhorns athletes brought in just north of $2 million (compared to the Aggies' $4.1 mil), with the football team earning a shade under $900k. That's sure to be a sense of pride for the Aggies and a thorn in UT's side.

A&M's football program brought in one of their best recruiting classes in history, largely thanks to those NIL deals some would say. But it doesn't look like the tap will be turned off anytime soon. Aggies athletes can expect more of the same for at least the foreseeable future.

