Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
New primary care provider joins Health Center
The Boothbay Region Health Center is proud to announce the appointment of Melody Rees, a board-certified family nurse practitioner as a primary care provider. Melody will be seeing patients four days/week starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Her office hours will be Tuesday thru Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 633-1075 to make an appointment at our offices in the Meadow Mall.
boothbayregister.com
The greatness of our community
I just wanted to take an opportunity to recognize the greatness that resides within this quaint and special community of Boothbay Harbor. Greatness reveals itself through those visionaries who are highly driven to give of themselves selflessly and often tirelessly; to create or bestow something that enriches the lives of others. Greatness is born out of pure intent with the highest of inspirations to be of service to others whilst transcending the need for personal fame, power or significant financial gain.
boothbayregister.com
Skin Twins med-spa opens in Boothbay Harbor
Born and raised in Boothbay, Evie and I are very excited for our new endeavor – opening a small med-spa in the heart of Boothbay Harbor. We have landed on the name The Skin Twin RNs LLC, which fits us both perfectly. Located at 11 Commercial Street, we will be partnering with our cousin Kaitlin of The Skin Place to work expand services to include medical grade products. Our mission is to assist you in your skincare journey. Our focus will always be medical first, then aesthetic. We are so excited to be offering Skinbetter Science products. At Skinbetter, accomplished science represents the deep knowledge and rigorous study of skin and skincare chemistry. This quality, medical grade line offers potent and unique formulas that are dermatologist tested, paraben + fragrance + dye free, and also cruelty free. We will begin to offer very basic services at first until we all get into a rhythm. These services will include neuromodulators such as Botox for fine lines and wrinkles, dermal filler in the lips for an enhanced appearance, Vi Chemical peels for improvement with tone, texture, acne, scarring and discoloration.
boothbayregister.com
Coast Guard Auxiliary boating class: Navigating Midcoast Maine
Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but within the beauty are hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. Geography, tides and weather can combine to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5, located in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, offers an introduction to navigation course that can help recreational boaters cruise the area. The basics of coastal navigation are covered using the chart of the Boothbay area. What we cover applies to all National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) navigation charts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Congratulations! We, The Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club, received the 2022 Spirit of America award last Thursday. Boothbay Harbor Selectmen presented this award to Laurie, Debbie and Irene on behalf of the entire club for all the work and creativity shown transitioning in 2020 from our yearly big Auction to the weekly Rotary Barn Sales. It sure was a fun night with much laughter and camaraderie. Only Deb, Laurie and Irene got the crowns, but the whole club was honored and thanked for the positive effect the weekly barn sales have had on our community. “The Rotary Barn was transferred from a place to pile up auction items for an annual one-day event into a resounding community center throbbing with life and laughter on weekly Saturday mornings.”
boothbayregister.com
Grateful to be well represented
Since 2018, I’ve been well represented in the Maine legislature by my Maine House Representative, Holly Stover. If you live in the towns of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, South Bristol, or Westport Island, you are well represented too! And we will have a chance to keep a good thing going by re-electing her this Nov. 8.
boothbayregister.com
‘Palmer’s Perspectives On Maine’ at BRAF
Nobleboro-based artist Elizabeth Palmer’s new solo show at the Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF). “Palmer’s Perceptions of Maine,” runs through Oct. 2. Elizabeth Palmer is primarily a watercolor artist, who lives in Nobleboro, and recently had another show, “Two Views” with Elaine Abel, at River Arts in Damariscotta. She is also a member of Saltwater Artist Gallery on Pemaquid Point, which was selected as a Top Choice in the 2022 “Best in Maine” magazine. In addition, Elizabeth is a member of the new Gallery Two, in Rockland, owned by Larry Ingram, whose first gallery in Ingram Antiques and Art in Wiscasset, where Elizabeth had also shown her work.
boothbayregister.com
Sylvia E. Pelletier
Sylvia Elaine Pelletier, 71 of North End Road, Westport Island died Sept. 11, 2022, at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. She was born in West Bath on Jan. 23, 1951, a daughter of Elijah W. and Dorothy A. (Greenleaf) Hallowell. Sylvia graduated from Morse High School in the class...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Pauline Gibson
Katherine Pauline Gibson, 96, a summer resident of Southport for 40 years who made Maine her permanent home in 2021, died at her apartment at St. Andrews Village on Sept. 10, 2022. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. She was “Polly” to a wide circle of friends, and...
boothbayregister.com
Creative learning and growing opportunities at Merry Barn
Storytree Theatre at the Merry Barn - Ready, Set, PLAY! - $250. This 11-week series begins Tuesday, Sept. 27: Kids in grades 1-4 (Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.) and grades 5-8 (Thursdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.). Performances on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 15. Join Teralyn Reiter, founder of Storytree Theatre and teaching artist extraordinaire, for an 11-week theatre journey. Under Teralyn's gentle guidance, kids will write, act, create sets, and produce their own play. Teralyn earned her MFA in Acting from the University of Montana. Since then, she’s worked with a variety of theatres including American Conservatory Theatre, and the Montana Repertory Theatre, where she brought professional theatre and theatre education to schools and reservations. Teralyn continues to work as an actor, a playwright, a director, and a Teaching Artist. She most recently produced The Only Woman in the Room: The Francis Perkins Story, receiving rave reviews across the state.
boothbayregister.com
Another successful Sunrise Cruise, Monhegan Light tour
Another successful Sunrise Lighthouse photography cruise is in the books and again this year the weather did not did not disappoint with some very colorful early morning sunlight casting some truly beautiful light on the area lighthouses. Wildfires out west have put lot of smoke in the upper atmosphere that has blown Eastward and has caused the recent more orange sun and moon rises and sets in Maine. Almost two dozen people came aboard the 6 a.m. cruise aboard the Balmy Days that left Pier 8 before the local sunrise. While lots of people were sporting cameras and cell phone cameras not everyone aboard was a photographer - one person was there to simply see some lights that he had not yet seen in order to fulfill his wish to see all of the lights in Maine from the water. But for those wanting to take pictures most everyone got better than postcard quality results from the cruise. Among the lighthouses we saw were Burnt Island, Ram Island, the Cuckolds and Hendricks Headlight. Hendricks Head actually has more of a westerly exposure and because we saw that one last the sun was high enough to cast some nice light that accentuated shadows making for a more vivid and nice contrasty view that you would not normally see from land.
boothbayregister.com
Selectmen withdraw from shared town planner deal
Boothbay Harbor selectmen withdrew from their agreement with Damariscotta over shared town planner Isabelle Oechslie Sept. 12. The towns agreed to the joint venture in February and hired Oechslie in June to start after July 4. Selectmen made the decision unanimously after a nearly one-hour executive session at the close...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
KREW Adventure Bible Club
The KREW Adventure Bible Club will begin meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Kids can begin arriving at 5:45 and it will end promptly at 7:30 p.m. KREW is for children ages 4 through grade 6. Please sign up that you are coming so we can have enough supplies and healthy snack foods for you. You can do this by clicking on the KREW banner on the Boothbay Baptist Church Facebook page which leads to a registration page.
boothbayregister.com
Mom and daughter in ‘Music Man’ cast
Boothbay and New Harbor residents, 10 year-old Charlotte Ramsdell and her mother, Carol, are members of the cast of “The Music Man, which runs through this weekend at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. The Ramsdells, who are big fans of the Chocolate Church and Maine Children's Theater,...
boothbayregister.com
Encore productions of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged’
What could possibly be better than a good summer Shakespeare production? An encore!. Back by popular demand, The River Company has partnered with both The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro and the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta for a mini-tour of the extreme Shakespeare experience, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged.”
Massive Sign Will Shine A Hopeful Light On City Of Augusta
No matter how strong we are, we all occasionally need a little hope, don't we? Well, that's what the aim of a new sign coming to downtown Augusta. According to the Augusta Downtown Group Facebook page, a new 25 foot LED sign that reads "hopeful" will be installed on top of 330 Water Street. The purchase and installation of the sign is a joint project between the United Way of Kennebec Valley and several area businesses.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS field hockey raffle
The Boothbay Region High School field hockey team is holding a dinner raffle. Dinner #1 is 10 lobsters, corn on the cob, potato and homemade blueberry pie. Dinner #2 is five steaks, corn on the cob, potato and homemade blueberry pie. Tickets can be purchased with Kelly at Balmy Days...
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
boothbayregister.com
Brad C. Buckley
Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport, Maine he grew up in Essex, Massachusetts and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport. He was born on April 10, 1983 and attended Essex Elementary...
boothbayregister.com
Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra to play benefit concert
Join Sean Fleming and his eight-piece Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra for the "Real Ragtime Concert," a collection of classic, early 20th century Rag tunes, on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Union Church of South Bristol. The concert will feature compositions by Confrey, Hayden, Joplin, Lamb, Morton, Scott,...
Comments / 0