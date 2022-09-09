Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. I may be fired for writing this. It would be an improper firing, a violation of my First Amendment […] The post Emporia State University is about to suspend tenure. Here’s why you should care. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO