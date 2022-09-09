Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Flatwater Foundation talks about TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser
More than 200 standup paddlers will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam to help raise money to provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Flatwater Foundation founder Mark Garza.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive
Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
fox7austin.com
Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game
AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
fox7austin.com
Hot Sauce Festival draws about 2,000 people to South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - About 2,000 people showed up for the 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin. The event was for a good cause, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and people got to try samples from 20 commercial bottlers and enjoyed music and cold drinks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
HAAM Day helps raise money for local musicians
The citywide celebration put on by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians helps support local musicians through live music. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details.
fox7austin.com
Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety
AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters climb stairs in honor of September 11 fire responders
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters climbed about 110 flights of stairs Sunday to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. This tradition started in Austin and continues 21 years later. "We're just doing our part to fulfill the never forget," Austin Fire Lieutenant Jerry Cohen said. Lt....
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls woman, her brother killed by ex-boyfriend
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - A Marble Falls woman and her brother are dead after being shot at their home early Tuesday morning. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend confessed to the killings, in what they say are the city’s first murders in five years. "I walked out and there...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox7austin.com
Austin Public Safety Commission assigned to Parks and Rec Board to address crime in parks
Austin police said one solution is more staff. They said all city parks used to have officers assigned to patrol, but those park police officers have been moved off that duty to aid other departments.
fox7austin.com
Expect comfortable temperatures for mornings followed by hot, dry afternoons
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a dry air invasion. A weak front arrived yesterday pushing the Gulf moisture to the south opening the door for a pleasant, dry, and cooler morning. Yes, with a full day of sun we are back in the 90s, but it will be drier heat with the low humidity.
fox7austin.com
Certain types of outdoor watering in Cedar Park prohibited following growing leak
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Certain types of outdoor watering are now off-limits in Cedar Park after the discovery late last week that a leak in an intake line for the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority has grown. "It’s an underwater leak, so it’s leaking water directly into Lake Travis," said...
fox7austin.com
Former TCSO detective pleads guilty to capital murder, sentenced to life in prison
AUSTIN, Texas - Stephen Broderick, a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective, pled guilty to killing his estranged wife, Amanda Broderick, her daughter and his adopted teenage daughter, Alyssa Broderick, and her boyfriend Willie Simmons III, in Travis County Court Tuesday. Broderick killed the trio as they arrived at drop-off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Alleged racist incident against Hays CISD volleyball players 'cannot be verified', Comal ISD says
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - According to Comal ISD, allegations of racist comments made toward Hays High School volleyball players during a match cannot be verified, but Hays CISD is standing by their students. About a week ago, a Hays CISD parent claimed her daughters, as well as other volleyball players,...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns could be without key players heading into UTSA game
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns proved to a national audience they can go toe-to-toe with the nation's elite. After the close loss to Alabama 20-19, the Horns are now ranked 21st in the AP Poll. "To quote my old boss, Nick Saban, 'We gotta be careful of the rat...
fox7austin.com
East Travis County rollover crash leaves 2 kids, 3 adults hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas - Five people, including two children, are hospitalized after a serious crash in East Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash occurred around 4:49 p.m. on September 11 on Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road near the Travis County Expo Center. First responders arrived and found one...
fox7austin.com
TABC: 131 businesses sold alcohol to minors during back-to-school undercover operation
AUSTIN, Texas - During an undercover operation conducted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, 14% of more than 1,100 retailers visited sold alcohol to a minor. The back-to-school operation in August and September focused on areas like Austin that are flooded with minors attending college. For the first time in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
2-vehicle crash closes S Pace Bend in both directions
AUSTIN, Texas - S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on September 11. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground. ATCEMS says one adult was declared...
fox7austin.com
Man charged following 'jugging' robbery in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged with robbery after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he was the suspect in a recent "jugging" case. Police said on Sept. 12, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
fox7austin.com
17-year-old charged for hitting pedestrian, leaving area in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old was arrested and charged after he hit a pedestrian, and left the area in North Austin. Police said on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of 9200 N. Lamar Blvd.
fox7austin.com
UT police searching for burglary suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - UT Austin police is asking for the public's help looking for a burglary suspect. Police said around 8:18 a.m., UTPD a received a report regarding a burglary that happened in the 2200 block of Leona Street. During the investigation, detectives determined the incident happened on Sunday, Sept....
Comments / 0