ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Flatwater Foundation talks about TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser

More than 200 standup paddlers will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam to help raise money to provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Flatwater Foundation founder Mark Garza.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive

Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game

AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hot Sauce Festival draws about 2,000 people to South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - About 2,000 people showed up for the 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin. The event was for a good cause, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and people got to try samples from 20 commercial bottlers and enjoyed music and cold drinks.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety

AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters climb stairs in honor of September 11 fire responders

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters climbed about 110 flights of stairs Sunday to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. This tradition started in Austin and continues 21 years later. "We're just doing our part to fulfill the never forget," Austin Fire Lieutenant Jerry Cohen said. Lt....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marble Falls woman, her brother killed by ex-boyfriend

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - A Marble Falls woman and her brother are dead after being shot at their home early Tuesday morning. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend confessed to the killings, in what they say are the city’s first murders in five years. "I walked out and there...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox7austin.com

2-vehicle crash closes S Pace Bend in both directions

AUSTIN, Texas - S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on September 11. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground. ATCEMS says one adult was declared...
SPICEWOOD, TX
fox7austin.com

Man charged following 'jugging' robbery in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged with robbery after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he was the suspect in a recent "jugging" case. Police said on Sept. 12, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT police searching for burglary suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - UT Austin police is asking for the public's help looking for a burglary suspect. Police said around 8:18 a.m., UTPD a received a report regarding a burglary that happened in the 2200 block of Leona Street. During the investigation, detectives determined the incident happened on Sunday, Sept....
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy