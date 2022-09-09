Read full article on original website
ANTOINETTE SKLANKA, 76
Antoinette Sklanka, 76, of Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1946 in Carbondale, Lackawanna County, to the late Wesley and Ceil (Kowalko) Sklanka. Antoinette graduated from Forest City High School in 1964 and received her bachelor’s degree from Penn...
IUP HONORS VICTIMS OF SEPTEMBER 11 ATTACKS WITH ANNUAL CEREMONY
This morning, members of the IUP community gathered in the Oak Grove to pay tribute to the events of the September 11 attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville. University President Dr. Michael Driscoll opened the panel of speakers by reminding students and staff members of the events before, during and after the attacks and how they shaped the course of the nation. Driscoll concluded his remarks by saying while we should always express gratitude for military personnel and first responders, we will never forget those who lost their lives on that day.
SEPTEMBER 11 OBSERVANCE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW
Today is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on America. The observance at the 911 Memorial at IUP’s Oak Grove is scheduled for tomorrow at 11:30 AM, with Lieutenant Colonel Erich Steffens of the IUP Department of Military Sciences presiding. Other speakers will be IUP President Michael Driscoll, IUP ambassador and senior Kristen Collins, and Danny Sacco, the longtime emergency services provider in Indiana County who is now an IUP adjunct instructor in medical services. Sacco was a first responder at the World Trade Center in 2001.
MORE TRIBUTES FOR GILBERT “GIB” ZILNER
Tributes continue to pour in for Gilbert “Gib” Zilner, the co-founder of Diamond Drug and Diamond Medical Supply who passed away over the weekend. Former State Senator Don White remembered Zilner as a close personal friend who was always an outgoing person in Indiana County. One part of...
HOODLEBUG FESTIVAL A SUCCESS
Despite the rain that came down on Sunday, the 25th annual Hoodlebug Festival in Homer City was a great success. Mark Bertig has more in this report.
WILLIAM F. LONG, 83
William F. Long, 83 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home. He was born December 12, 1938 in New Florence, PA, the son of the late Kyle Long and Jennie (Henderson) Long. Bill was a member of the Black Lick United Methodist Church, Black Lick, PA. He had worked for Penelec as a control room operator. Bill belonged to the Masons and VFW of Blairsville. He enjoyed reading, history, hunting and was an avid Steeler’s fan.
DIAMOND CO-FOUNDER GILBERT “GIB” ZILNER PASSES AWAY
One of the co-founders of Diamond Drug and Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana has passed away. Diamond’s vice president Gilbert Zilner, better known to the community as Gib, passed away peacefully Saturday night. He along with his wife, Joan, graduated from pharmacy school at Duquesne University in 1960 and worked at Gatti Pharmacy and Thrift Drug until they bought Diamond Drug in downtown Indiana in 1970. From there, they were able to expand the business to become the largest independently-owned long-term care pharmacy provider in the state, and the largest pharmacy provider to correctional institutions in the United States since 2001. Along with Diamond Drug on Philadelphia Street, the company has Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana, a retail mail-order pharmacy, an FDA-certified drug repacking business and a healthcare software company.
HOODLEBUG FESTIVAL IS TODAY
The 2022 Hoodlebug Festival happens today in Homer City. The 25th annual event will have an extended schedule today, with four bands performing, the return of the parade at noon, the Hoodlebug Trail Bicycle Poker Run in the morning, a 5K race in the afternoon, a car cruise, and the duck race at 3:30 at Floodway Park with the assistance of the Homer City Fire Department.
ANN McDONALD STAPLES, 91
Ann McDonald Staples, 91, of Marion Center, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Friends will be received Wednesday, September 14th, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM at the Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger, officiating. Burial will follow at the Marion Center Memorial Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette.
NANCY MARIE REGINA POTTS SMITH, 84
Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith, a true angel on Earth, passed September 1, 2022, earning her heavenly wings at age 84. Born August 29, 1938, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Ida Marie (Valenti) Garland and James Robert Potts of Pennsylvania, Nancy, also lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, Grammy, and Granny Smith, was married to the late John E. (Jack) Smith for over 60 years. She was the matriarch of a very large family with 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD HEARS BUSING CONCERNS, MEETS FULBRIGHT SCHOLARS
The Indiana School Board met Monday night and heard concerns from a district parent about some concerns with buses bringing students back home. Keaton Stantz was representing a group of parents in the district’s East Pike side who are seeing students arriving home later than originally scheduled. The topic...
IUP’S TORTORELLA TO JOIN JACK BENEDICT FOR HAWK TALK TONIGHT
After IUP’s dramatic win over East Stroudsburg Saturday, Crimson Hawks coach Paul Tortorella will join Jack Benedict this evening at 6 o’clock for Hawk Talk at the CH Fields Craft Kitchen at the Hilton Garden Inn, and on 92.5 FM U92 and Renda Digital TV. Of course, overshadowing the conversation will be the passing of IUP and College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Cignetti Sr., who died on Saturday at age 84. Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.
TORTORELLA REVISITS SATURDAY WIN, REMEMBERS “BIG GUY”
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head coach Paul Tortorella broke down Saturday’s last-second win over East Stroudsburg and talked a bit about Frank Cignetti Sr., who passed away over the weekend and who recruited Tortorella to coach at IUP a couple of decades ago.
