One of the co-founders of Diamond Drug and Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana has passed away. Diamond’s vice president Gilbert Zilner, better known to the community as Gib, passed away peacefully Saturday night. He along with his wife, Joan, graduated from pharmacy school at Duquesne University in 1960 and worked at Gatti Pharmacy and Thrift Drug until they bought Diamond Drug in downtown Indiana in 1970. From there, they were able to expand the business to become the largest independently-owned long-term care pharmacy provider in the state, and the largest pharmacy provider to correctional institutions in the United States since 2001. Along with Diamond Drug on Philadelphia Street, the company has Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana, a retail mail-order pharmacy, an FDA-certified drug repacking business and a healthcare software company.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO