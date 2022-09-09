(Montgomery Co) A Nebraska man was arrested following a short pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 6:30 p.m., Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 34 near the intersection of T Avenue on a black, unplated Pontiac Grand Am. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jennings of Omaha, sped off. A short pursuit ensued with speeds reaching up to 110 mph. The vehicle entered the ditch upright near 200th Street and Highway 34 as Jennings attempted to flee on foot. Montgomery County deputies apprehended Jennings and detained two other adult passengers. Also located in the vehicle was a juvenile child under the care of Jennings.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO