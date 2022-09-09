Read full article on original website
WOWT
Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder in a mall parking lot, a recently arrested man appeared before a judge. An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal. The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on...
klin.com
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
KETV.com
Omaha woman who abandoned newborn on sidewalk sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha woman who abandoned a newborn on the sidewalk in February will serve time in prison. Trinity Shakespeare, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to two years in prison, followed by 18 months probation for felony child abuse. She pled no contest to the charge in July.
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to overnight shooting near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting near Hanscom Park. It happened around 12:15 a.m. at Park Avenue and Shirley Street. Officers were initially called for gunshots being heard. Once police arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Steven Woodson in Hanscom suffering from a gunshot wound.
Montgomery County Woman Charged Following Traffic Stop
(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges following a traffic stop early this morning near Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police arrested 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson for Driving While Barred. Police transported Anderson to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $491.25 bond.
klkntv.com
Man tried trading marijuana for cash before robbing gas station, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deal went south early Tuesday morning, which led to the robbery of a Lincoln gas station, police say. Around 12:30 a.m., a man walked into the Kwik Shop near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway and asked the 25-year-old clerk to trade marijuana for cash and other products.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person was shot near Park Avenue and Shirley Street early Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. and found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
KETV.com
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Park Avenue and Shirley Street around 12:20 a.m. after a call of shots fired. Officers said they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
WOWT
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police find missing child
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
KETV.com
Lincoln police looking for missing 12-year-old
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 near 14th and Peach streets. Danai Helstadter is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Danai has dark brown that is neck-length. Lincoln police tweeted the missing child alert at 6:47...
Red Oak Man arrested on Drug-related Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 65-year-old Michael Loren Kelly on Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers gave Kelly a summons for the court at a later date and released him back to the Red Oak Health Care Community.
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating fatal crash involving a single vehicle Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle Sunday morning, according to a press release from OPD. The accident happened a little after 7:00 a.m. in the area of 72nd and Pine streets. Witnesses say a 2021 Toyota Rav 4...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha car crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man died after crashing his car in Omaha on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said police were dispatched to 72nd St. and Pine St. around 7:00 a.m. on the report of a single vehicle injury crash. Officers said a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was reportedly traveling...
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Omaha police captain wins lawsuit against city, police chief
Malcolm X born in Omaha as Malcolm Little in 1925 was selected as the next member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The county is reporting five new deaths. The firing of Huskers football Head Coach Scott Frost is still being felt across the state. Updated: 9 hours ago. A...
York News-Times
Driver admits to meth possession while in York
YORK – Amber Wilcox, 39, of Lincoln, has pleaded guilty in a case involving her possession of methamphetamine and marijuana while driving in York. Wilcox was arrested after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw her van moving along the shoulder of South Lincoln Avenue. According...
WOWT
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
Nebraska man arrested following a pursuit in Montgomery County
(Montgomery Co) A Nebraska man was arrested following a short pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 6:30 p.m., Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 34 near the intersection of T Avenue on a black, unplated Pontiac Grand Am. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jennings of Omaha, sped off. A short pursuit ensued with speeds reaching up to 110 mph. The vehicle entered the ditch upright near 200th Street and Highway 34 as Jennings attempted to flee on foot. Montgomery County deputies apprehended Jennings and detained two other adult passengers. Also located in the vehicle was a juvenile child under the care of Jennings.
