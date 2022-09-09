ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Police made an arrest in a North Austin Jugging case

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department arrested a man in a North Austin Jugging case, he was found in San Antonio, Texas. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., The Austin Police Department officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex located at the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person injured after shooting in Downtown Austin, suspect at large

Austin — The Austin Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in Downtown Austin early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on East 6th Street between Trinity and Neches streets. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. ALSO | Two...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One seriously injured after being hit by car in southeast Austin

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in southeast Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and E. Riverside Drive. ATCEMS tweeted one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Flatonia police officer injured in crash after pursuit

A Flatonia police officer was injured in a crash following a pursuit off Interstate 10 Saturday night, the department said. A fleeing suspect exited I-10 in Flatonia and t-boned the Flatonia officer who was trying to assist. ALSO | 3 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash in E Austin.
FLATONIA, TX
CBS Austin

Petition-driven "Austin Police Oversight Act" heads to Austin City Council

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is bracing for a big turnout at their next meeting on Thursday. They'll be taking public comment before voting on a couple of high-profile issues, both involving Austin Police. It's become an Austin tradition. When a hot-button issue goes before the city council,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Statewide random intruder drills set to begin at Austin schools in September

AUSTIN, Texas — Today the city of Austin, Travis County, and Austin ISD met to discuss campus safety during Monday’s joint subcommittee meeting. At the meeting, AISD shared that their schools will begin random intrusion drills in September through the Texas School Safety Center to test how well their schools' safety features are working.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Upgrades to 600+ streetlamps makes UT's West Campus brighter and safer

UT's West Campus is finally being made brighter and safer. Austin Energy overhauled lighting in the area to eliminate dark areas that were crime hot spots. Problems ranged from cell phones get ripped out of hands to students being attacked. "The lighting has been the number one concern for students...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: San Gabriel shares the importance of supporting HAAM Day

You might recognize San Gabriel from his time with Whiskey Shivers or Wild Child, and now he's sharing his own bedroom-pop music with audiences. San Gabriel joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to chat about his HAAM Day performance and the importance of supporting HAAM Day. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX

