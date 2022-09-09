Read full article on original website
Austin Police made an arrest in a North Austin Jugging case
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department arrested a man in a North Austin Jugging case, he was found in San Antonio, Texas. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., The Austin Police Department officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex located at the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
Police arrest 17-year-old in North Austin hit-and-run that injured man in wheelchair
WARNING: The attached video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. A teen has been arrested for a hit-and-run earlier this month in North Austin that seriously inured a man in a powered wheelchair. It happened Saturday, Sep. 3, in a parking lot at the 9200 block of North Lamar...
Austin Police seeking public's help in finding jugging suspects after woman was attacked
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says they need the public’s help to find two suspects who followed a woman home from a bank in Northwest Austin and then viciously assaulted her. This happened last Friday at the Wells Fargo bank on Research Boulevard near 183. APD...
One person injured after shooting in Downtown Austin, suspect at large
Austin — The Austin Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in Downtown Austin early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on East 6th Street between Trinity and Neches streets. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. ALSO | Two...
Siblings killed in Marble Falls following domestic disturbance, man in custody
The Marble Falls Police Department says two people were shot and killed early Tuesday morning following a domestic disturbance and one man is in custody. Police say they received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Cedar Drive near Ash Drive around 1:50 a.m. When officers arrived on scene...
'Very blessed to be here': Man in wheelchair ran over by Austin teen thankful to be alive
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is thankful to be alive after surveillance video captured a teenage driver running him over while he crossed a parking lot in his electric wheelchair. The crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 3 which left Rogelio De Luna with serious, life-threatening injuries. "Yesterday, I...
Former Travis Co. deputy gets life in prison for killing wife, daughter & her boyfriend
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to killing his wife, daughter, and his daughter’s boyfriend back in April 2021. Stephen Broderick will not have the possibility of parole. As part of a plea, he has waived his...
Family of loved one murdered by former deputy respond to sentencing
A former Travis County deputy who shot and killed three people will spend the rest of his life in prison. As part of a plea deal, Stephen Boderick pleaded guilty to Capital Murder for the 2021 killings of his estranged wife, daughter, and daughter’s boyfriend in exchange for life in prison.
One seriously injured after being hit by car in southeast Austin
One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in southeast Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and E. Riverside Drive. ATCEMS tweeted one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The...
Flatonia police officer injured in crash after pursuit
A Flatonia police officer was injured in a crash following a pursuit off Interstate 10 Saturday night, the department said. A fleeing suspect exited I-10 in Flatonia and t-boned the Flatonia officer who was trying to assist. ALSO | 3 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash in E Austin.
Petition-driven "Austin Police Oversight Act" heads to Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is bracing for a big turnout at their next meeting on Thursday. They'll be taking public comment before voting on a couple of high-profile issues, both involving Austin Police. It's become an Austin tradition. When a hot-button issue goes before the city council,...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in cells use water bottles, lunch trays as toilet
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Statewide random intruder drills set to begin at Austin schools in September
AUSTIN, Texas — Today the city of Austin, Travis County, and Austin ISD met to discuss campus safety during Monday’s joint subcommittee meeting. At the meeting, AISD shared that their schools will begin random intrusion drills in September through the Texas School Safety Center to test how well their schools' safety features are working.
Austin, Travis County & Austin ISD review work toward joint local disaster plan
Local elected officials are vowing not to be caught unprepared the next time a natural disaster hits home. On Monday they met to discuss their preparations for a united response that will involve the City of Austin, Travis County and Austin ISD. It is hard to believe it's been more...
Fall back into a clean, healthy home with help from Zerorez Austin
The kids are back to school and when you take a look around you see the leftover signs of summer. Brad McKee from Zerorez Austin is here to share how they can rescue your carpet and help you save money during their extended Labor Day sale. Follow us on Instagram...
Upgrades to 600+ streetlamps makes UT's West Campus brighter and safer
UT's West Campus is finally being made brighter and safer. Austin Energy overhauled lighting in the area to eliminate dark areas that were crime hot spots. Problems ranged from cell phones get ripped out of hands to students being attacked. "The lighting has been the number one concern for students...
Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize
Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...
HAAM Day 2022: San Gabriel shares the importance of supporting HAAM Day
You might recognize San Gabriel from his time with Whiskey Shivers or Wild Child, and now he's sharing his own bedroom-pop music with audiences. San Gabriel joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to chat about his HAAM Day performance and the importance of supporting HAAM Day. Follow us on Instagram...
Austin housing market calms down enough for young first-time homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — As the rent for an apartment in the Austin area continues to soar, more young adults are looking into purchasing their first homes. Realtors say right now is the perfect time to buy. It's a process that can be stressful for first-time homebuyers like Saif Aly.
FVF Law shares how they are supporting HAAM Day 2022 and Austin's live music culture!
We are gearing up for HAAM Day, the city-wide event supporting The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is happening tomorrow! FVF Law founders Aaron Von Flatern and Josh Fogelman joined Trevor Scott, along with local artist and HAAM member Lesly Reynaga, to chat about their involvement in keeping live music alive and well in Austin.
