lostcoastoutpost.com
Voters Push to Take Local Redistricting From Politicians
California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Problems Plague California School District Data System, Putting Funding at Risk
The data management system for California’s K-12 schools has been on the fritz for months after it was updated in April then rolled out with minimal testing, potentially jeopardizing school district funding. The California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data System, or CALPADS, stores information for the state’s 6 million public...
lostcoastoutpost.com
BOOM! You Better Believe Eureka Beat Out California’s 481 Other Cities For The Coveted Helen Putnam Award for Excellence, Suckers!
The League of California Cities announced today that the city of Eureka received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Community Services and Economic Development for its one-of-a-kind municipal social services program, UPLIFT Eureka. The award-winning project connects community members experiencing homelessness to vital community services and resources.
