Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Government Technology
Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work
(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Aims To Recruit New Vendors Through Fall Purchasing Expo
The City of Chattanooga is hosting its second purchasing expo to help area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline the experience of doing business with the city. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to streamline processes and procedures for vendors in an...
chattanoogacw.com
Homeless to helper: Couple uses personal experience to help homeless in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In a time where so many people are living on the streets, combatting homelessness is top of mind. But for one Chattanooga family, that mission to help the homeless is personal. On this week's Pay it Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, we surprise a...
Courthouse News Service
Panel asked to hold Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ liable for contaminated drinking water
ATLANTA (CN) — The 11th Circuit heard arguments Tuesday from a group of residents from Rome, Georgia, who want an upstream city to be held liable for allowing chemical contamination from carpet manufacturers to get through a water treatment facility. Deemed "the carpet capital of the world," nearly 90%...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Health Department Has Begun Administering The Bivalent COVID-19 Booster
The Health Department has received a limited supply of the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster shots and will begin administering the booster doses to eligible individuals at all Hamilton County Health Clinics beginning Friday, September 9th. This Bivalent booster is designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to...
WDEF
State names 13 Reward Schools, 13 Level 5 Schools, removes Brainerd High from Priority List.
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Press Release) – The latest release of Hamilton County. student testing data from the Tenn. Department of Education shows 13 local schools. that earned Reward School status, one school that exited the state’s Priority List, and. an overall rating of Satisfactory for the District’s accountability efforts....
chattanoogapulse.com
State Parks To Partner With Tennessee Serves To Provide Volunteer Opportunities
Tennessee State Parks will partner with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month of September. These workdays will also coincide with National Public Lands Day. “This is an excellent chance for volunteers to provide service to the parks...
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Awarded Save America’s Treasures Grant
The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum has been awarded $200,000 toward restoration to display and operation of historic Pullman sleeping car The Maitland. The Maitland, built in 1925 with twelve open sleeping sections and one drawing room, is a true time capsule of the famed Pullman sleeping car fleet. Southern Railway donated the car to TVRM in March of 1965, when it was retired, having formerly carried passengers in peacetime as well as wartime service on the WWII home front.
Catoosa residents look for resolution to chicken war
Catoosa County officials say a decision is coming about the legality of owning backyard chickens, but multiple county residents say the issue is about freedom, independence and the ability to provide for their families. “A lot of us that are grouped up to fight for this, we’re very much liberty-...
WDEF
Collegedale Planning Commission recommends property rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Planning Commission held its latest meeting tonight about the potential rezoning of the locally beloved Hidden Hills Farm and Saddle Club property. A packed crowd appeared heartbroken tonight after the commission wholly recommended, with one abstention, the approval with conditions to rezone the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry Only Tennessee Leader Selected For Champions Institute
In support of the Active People, Healthy Nation Initiative, Smart Growth America (SGA) announced that the City of Red Bank’s Mayor Hollie Berry will be part of the third class of the Champions Institute. The Champions Institute is a program created to help motivated local elected officials equitably define,...
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since Appointment
Commissioner Tyler Dunn and Mayor Donna McDermott at the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival.Photo captured from Facebook. It was a wet rainy weekend while the 10th Annual Cowpea Festival went into the books. The weather didn't stop many festival goers from celebrating with the Chamber of Commerce and Charleston Calhoun Historical Society.
WDEF
Nearly 400 people participate in the Chattanooga Stair Climb Memorial to honor 9/11 first responder victims
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The first plane struck the World Trade Center at 8:43 in the morning on this day in 2001. Today at that time, New York City read the names that are memorialized at the site of the World Trade Center. Locally, first responders and their friends and...
chattanoogapulse.com
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County To Host Their Fall Garden Festival September 24th
On September 24, the arboretum and the service center parking lot will be teeming with activity as Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Hamilton County Extension, hold a “Fall Garden Festival". This second annual gardening festival focuses on helping you prepare your garden...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
chattanoogapulse.com
City’s Park Steward Program To Host #NaturePact For Public Lands Day
The City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoor’s Park Steward Program will host #NaturePact day Saturday, September, 24th. Nooga Naturalists will lead an interpretive hike where participants will be invited to use their sense of smell, touch and hearing to connect with nature. In addition to using their senses, visitors will have an opportunity to meet wildlife ambassadors with For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue. Information will be shared about the many benefits of connecting with nature and the importance of protecting public lands.
WTVCFOX
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
Grundy County Herald
Food Bank preparing to move
The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
