The City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoor’s Park Steward Program will host #NaturePact day Saturday, September, 24th. Nooga Naturalists will lead an interpretive hike where participants will be invited to use their sense of smell, touch and hearing to connect with nature. In addition to using their senses, visitors will have an opportunity to meet wildlife ambassadors with For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue. Information will be shared about the many benefits of connecting with nature and the importance of protecting public lands.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO