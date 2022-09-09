ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Major Chattanooga Employers Trend Toward Remote Work

(TNS) — Chattanooga's biggest private employer has decided to keep most of its staff working from home as so-called "office work" has evolved during the pandemic into "homework" for thousands of white-collar workers in Chattanooga. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, which built a $299 million corporate campus atop Cameron Hill...
Chattanooga law firm gifts $1.2 million to UT Promise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A member of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm in Chattanooga announced a $1.2 million gift to UT Promise. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying Tennessee undergraduate students with a family income of under $60,000 after other financial aid is received.
Chattanooga Aims To Recruit New Vendors Through Fall Purchasing Expo

The City of Chattanooga is hosting its second purchasing expo to help area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline the experience of doing business with the city. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to streamline processes and procedures for vendors in an...
State Parks To Partner With Tennessee Serves To Provide Volunteer Opportunities

Tennessee State Parks will partner with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month of September. These workdays will also coincide with National Public Lands Day. “This is an excellent chance for volunteers to provide service to the parks...
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Awarded Save America’s Treasures Grant

The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum has been awarded $200,000 toward restoration to display and operation of historic Pullman sleeping car The Maitland. The Maitland, built in 1925 with twelve open sleeping sections and one drawing room, is a true time capsule of the famed Pullman sleeping car fleet. Southern Railway donated the car to TVRM in March of 1965, when it was retired, having formerly carried passengers in peacetime as well as wartime service on the WWII home front.
Collegedale Planning Commission recommends property rezoning

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Planning Commission held its latest meeting tonight about the potential rezoning of the locally beloved Hidden Hills Farm and Saddle Club property. A packed crowd appeared heartbroken tonight after the commission wholly recommended, with one abstention, the approval with conditions to rezone the...
City’s Park Steward Program To Host #NaturePact For Public Lands Day

The City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoor’s Park Steward Program will host #NaturePact day Saturday, September, 24th. Nooga Naturalists will lead an interpretive hike where participants will be invited to use their sense of smell, touch and hearing to connect with nature. In addition to using their senses, visitors will have an opportunity to meet wildlife ambassadors with For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue. Information will be shared about the many benefits of connecting with nature and the importance of protecting public lands.
Food Bank preparing to move

The Grundy County Food Bank’s new building is close to opening. Last Friday Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady toured the facility with members of the Food Bank’s board. The new facility will use 3000 square feet of the 6000 square foot building. The additional square footage will be used by the county for storage. At present, the food bank is operating out of the former Save A Lot in Tracy City.
Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
