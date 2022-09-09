Editor’s note: The following story will be published in two parts. Recently a report produced and shared broadly for publication by the statewide nonprofit news agency, The Badger Project, pointed to trends in policing, noting that law enforcement agencies across the state were experiencing “historic lows” when seeking applicants to serve in law enforcement jobs, while simultaneously experiencing increases in crime. Fort Atkinson Online has interviewed both Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump, who has served in law enforcement since 1998, and is an eight-year veteran serving as chief with the force, and Whitewater Police Chief Dan Meyer, who has served with the force since 2010, and was installed as its chief in August. Part 1, featuring our interview with Bump, follows.

