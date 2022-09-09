Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend auto repair shop takes second location on Highway 60
TOWN OF CEDARBURG — A new auto repair shop will be taking over the current one located at 7007 Highway 60 in the town of Cedarburg. The Cedarburg Town Board approved transferring an existing conditional use permit from Scott’s Service Center to Auto Safety Center. The building is...
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
fortatkinsononline.com
Winchester True Value owner Steve Johnson retires; new owner is Niemann Foods
The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that local hardware store, Winchester True Value, 1415 W. Main St., Whitewater, has been sold. Additionally, the chamber extended on Friday its congratulations to former owner Steve Johnson, who, the announcement stated, after operating the store for 46 years, has retired. The...
Gigantic Custom Barn Most Amazing Multi-Family Wisconsin Getaway Rental
7,400 sq. ft. immaculately customized barn near Lake Geneva couldn't be more perfect for that dream 'in the woods' vacation with a bunch of your favorite people. Just a few miles outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is where you'll find the most incredible barn I've ever seen. I have never seen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortatkinsononline.com
‘Recovery by the River’ planned in Jefferson
A new event, called “Recovery by the River” is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17, at Riverfront Park, Jefferson. The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition (JCDFC) in partnership with Safe Communities MDC and the Jefferson County Human Services Department and will offer Jefferson County’s recovery community more opportunities to engage in substance-free festivities, according to a news release.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
fortatkinsononline.com
Papa Brunk’s Bakery opening soon in Fort
There’s a new doughboy in town. Tim Brunk, head baker at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Johnson Creek for the past 25 years, and his wife, Jill, plan to open Papa Brunk’s Bakery on Fort Atkinson’s south side in mid-October. The city of Fort Atkinson has awarded...
fortatkinsononline.com
Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to offer job services help desk
The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library has announced it will be hosting a job services help desk. The desk will be open Thursday, Sept. 22, and Monday, Oct. 10, between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. The desk will be located in the library’s Community Room. The library is located at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort’s ‘Tuesday Club’ featured as new exhibit at Hoard Historical Museum
The Hoard Historical Museum has announced that it has a new exhibit featuring Fort Atkinson’s Tuesday Club, which, a news release notes, is Wisconsin’s oldest active women’s study club. The exhibit will be on display throughout the fall. According to the release, the exhibit features the 16...
fortatkinsononline.com
Statewide policing trends show low numbers of applicants, higher crime; local chiefs weigh in
Editor’s note: The following story will be published in two parts. Recently a report produced and shared broadly for publication by the statewide nonprofit news agency, The Badger Project, pointed to trends in policing, noting that law enforcement agencies across the state were experiencing “historic lows” when seeking applicants to serve in law enforcement jobs, while simultaneously experiencing increases in crime. Fort Atkinson Online has interviewed both Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump, who has served in law enforcement since 1998, and is an eight-year veteran serving as chief with the force, and Whitewater Police Chief Dan Meyer, who has served with the force since 2010, and was installed as its chief in August. Part 1, featuring our interview with Bump, follows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Excitement brewing for Brewed Omen grand opening Sept. 17
HARTFORD — Brewed Omen will hold its grand opening in the Millstream Building on Sept. 17, during the New Kids on the Block Party in downtown Hartford. Visitors will be able to stop by the new tasting room to try a selection of local and craft beers, specialty cocktails and small, shareable plates.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox River water levels rising
WAUKESHA — With flooding seen around the county, Waukesha residents gathered at the Fox River on Barstow Street to catch sight of the rising water levels. However, Glen Drapes with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said residents should steer clear of the rising water. “We have a crew coming down with some barricades so they (the residents) don’t do that,” said Drapes in reference to onlookers wandering too close to the river.
fortatkinsononline.com
Library director announces creation of 733 cards
The Dwight Foster Public Library director has announced the created 733 new library cards for children in the School District of Fort Atkinson. Library Director Eric Robinson said nearly 1,100 families in the district indicated during school year enrollment they were interested in getting a library card. Some families had an existing card, which was renewed for them, according to information released by the library.
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
fox47.com
Stoughton native trains year round to achieve dream
LAKE MILLS, Wis. -- Four months before his freshman year, Aiden Arnett committed to the University of Florida to play baseball. And it's pretty easy to see that the Stoughton native is all in on the sport. He trains half the year in Wisconsin then the other half in Florida....
ABC7 Chicago
Wisconsin DOT exploring new barriers after fiery wrong-way I-43 crash kills 2 | Video
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two trucks. It happened Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County, WISN reported. Police said a northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin, crossed the median and hit a southbound...
Comments / 0