Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try
As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
Maryland Real Estate Trends September 11 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending September 11, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
7 Best Colleges and Universities in Maryland
Maryland is also known as America in Miniature. This is thanks to its diverse geographical landscape, which is impressive for a small state. In the same way that Maryland’s landscape is diverse, so is its education sector. Maryland has a range of higher learning institutions with different fields of expertise. You’ll find prestigious research universities, […]
9/9: Covid Booster Shots: For Better or Not?
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. Health officials and distribution points are ramping up advisories and accessibility throughout Maryland for bivalent Covid booster shots, which target the most common Omicron variants, this fall season. Though infection rates are significantly down, the expectation is that a spike will inevitably occur as the weather turns colder and more public activity takes place indoors (thus, more contraction).
Sisters missing for two-years could be in the Maryland, D.C. area
Two sisters missing for two years could be somewhere bordering the area of Maryland and Washington D.C.
Change The Way You Think About Maryland
“I hate Maryland.” This is a statement I hear frequently from my clients. As some of you already know, I’m from the great state of South Dakota, so the more I hear remarks like this, the more I need to investigate. I have heard this statement from people with all kinds of different backgrounds, political beliefs, social statuses, etc., making this opinion not particular to one group of people, rather a diverse mix. I am going to look at this sentiment from a purely economic standpoint to illustrate how fortunate we all are to live in Maryland.
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
Maryland’s ‘Move Over’ Law To Expand October 1st
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Motorists in Maryland must move over when approaching emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, utility, and transportation vehicles while they are stopped, standing, or parked on a highway with their red, amber, or yellow lights flashing. If it is not safe or feasible to move over, motorists...
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo this weekend
Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's county is holding its air and space expo on this Saturday and Sunday.
Several Maryland Universities Ranked in U.S. News’ 2022-2023 Best List
Several Maryland schools were ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best National University list that was released earlier this week. Some of the factors that U.S News uses when compiling the list include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, “expert opinion”, student excellence, and standardized test results. John Hopkins University (Baltimore) ranked #7, University of Maryland (College Park) #55, University of Maryland Baltimore County #137, and Morgan State University (Baltimore) #317. According to U.S. News, “these rankings and the other school information and data on usnews.com are based on many months of data collection and analysis. The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings expose users to the broad range of four-year degree options available. U.S. News recommends prospective students explore the rankings to create an initial list of schools based on academics, and then use the website’s search tools and data to more closely examine other factors based on their personal priorities and interests.”
Escape the crowds, access the water at two new parks on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Looking for someplace quiet to paddle along verdant shores? To follow butterflies flitting across fields of wildflowers and hear birds calling as you stroll through a forest? To picnic by the water or cast a fishing line?. Outdoor enthusiasts eager to get away from the crowds thronging many parks and...
U.S. News & World Report ranks Maryland schools among top 10 national universities and liberal arts colleges
Maryland colleges were among the top ranked schools in U.S. News & World Report’s annual universities list. Johns Hopkins University tied for seventh place with University of Pennsylvania for best national university. Princeton University topped those rankings as number one. Hopkins was the highest ranked Maryland institution on the...
'Incendiary' Fire Under Investigation In Maryland Days After Homeowner Notices Scorched Fence
An intentionally set fire is under investigation more than a week later after a homeowner noticed that a fence outside the residence had been scorched in Maryland, the fire marshal announced. An alert was issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal on Monday, Sept. 12 in the 7900 block of...
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
Hogan Joins Make-A-Wish For Tree House Ribbon Cutting For 6-Year-Old Cancer Fighter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today took part in a special tree house ribbon cutting ceremony in Glen Arm with Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic for six-year-old Kalli, who has spent the last two years in treatment for leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore City. “During my own cancer battle,...
11 TV Hill: Vendors excited for Trifecta Food Truck Festival
A different type of vehicle will roll into the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium on Sept. 24 as the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck Festival gets underway. Local vendors are thrilled about the festival's return.
