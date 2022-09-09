ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Local wins nearly $80K at Pahrump casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games. According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. No...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after barricade near Flamingo, Lindell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a barricade situation west of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning. LVMPD said they responded to the 5300 block of Retablo Avenue, near Flamingo and Lindell roads, around 4:48 a.m. Sept. 13 to investigate a family disturbance. Police said a man was barricaded inside an apartment in the area and was believed to be armed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City advising drivers of oil spill Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is advising drivers of an oil spill Tuesday afternoon in the east valley. According to the city, the oil spill is impacting eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston. “Traffic is already extremely backed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Group raising money for cloud seeding Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Can we make it rain or snow at Red Rock Canyon? One local group thinks so and is raising money for a new cloud seeding program. The group says something must be done to save the ecosystem of the red rocks as the extreme drought continues. The concept is to seed the clouds, which is done by shooting particles into the sky as clouds pass by weighing them down and forcing them to drop the water within.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

RTC looking to expand transit for 1 million more residents by 2050

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC of Southern Nevada is looking ahead for more transit options decades into the future, warning that commute times will grow unless more people take public transit, and more public transit options are created. By 2060, 1 million more people will be living and driving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos, Lamb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sept. 12 near the intersection of Pecos and Lamb. The crash involved a Toyota Tundra and a motorcycle. LVMPD said the motorcyclist was pronounced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police had surveillance video of journalist’s killing, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had surveillance video of a journalist’s murder, according to a newly obtained arrest report. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, faces a murder charge after the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69. German was found deceased outside his home on Sept. 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter

(AP) -A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old...
LAS VEGAS, NV

