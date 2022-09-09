Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Local wins nearly $80K at Pahrump casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Pahrump resident started her week by hitting a massive payday while playing table games. According to a news release, the lucky winner, identified only as Susan, won a total of $78,587 while playing High Card Flush at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. No...
Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
‘Enchant’ Christmas light event returns to Las Vegas, with new display on the Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday event is returning to Las Vegas. “Enchant on the Strip” will be at Resorts World Las Vegas this season from Saturday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Jan. 1. “We’re thrilled that Resorts World Las Vegas will be home to Enchant this season as we...
Aces fever takes over the Las Vegas Strip for Game 2 of WNBA Finals
LVMPD partners with phlebotomists to help catch people driving under the influence. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is cracking down on those driving under the influence. Starting October 1, phlebotomists will patrol with LVMPD nightly to conduct blood samples on the spot.
Las Vegas podcasters offering reward for finding Tupac Shakur’s killer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been 26 years since Tupac Shakur was killed in Las Vegas and the beloved rapper’s murder is still unsolved. But a Las Vegas-based podcast is now offering a new reward to capture his killer. On Sept. 7, 1996, Tupac was in town...
Las Vegas police: Suspect in custody after barricade near Flamingo, Lindell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a barricade situation west of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning. LVMPD said they responded to the 5300 block of Retablo Avenue, near Flamingo and Lindell roads, around 4:48 a.m. Sept. 13 to investigate a family disturbance. Police said a man was barricaded inside an apartment in the area and was believed to be armed.
City advising drivers of oil spill Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas is advising drivers of an oil spill Tuesday afternoon in the east valley. According to the city, the oil spill is impacting eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston. “Traffic is already extremely backed...
Las Vegas police: Woman killed in central Las Vegas valley, suspect outstanding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue in central Las Vegas. According to homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, a woman was found with stab wounds at a home in the 800 block of Reed Place.
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Group raising money for cloud seeding Red Rock Canyon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Can we make it rain or snow at Red Rock Canyon? One local group thinks so and is raising money for a new cloud seeding program. The group says something must be done to save the ecosystem of the red rocks as the extreme drought continues. The concept is to seed the clouds, which is done by shooting particles into the sky as clouds pass by weighing them down and forcing them to drop the water within.
LVMPD partners with phlebotomists to help catch people driving under the influence
Southern Nevada Water Authority initiates new water conservation ad campaign
RTC looking to expand transit for 1 million more residents by 2050
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC of Southern Nevada is looking ahead for more transit options decades into the future, warning that commute times will grow unless more people take public transit, and more public transit options are created. By 2060, 1 million more people will be living and driving...
Clark County DA: Robert Telles was ‘lying in wait’ in killing of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County District Attorney officially filed a murder charge against Public Administrator Robert Telles Monday in the death of journalist Jeff German. The DA’s office filed the criminal complaint in Las Vegas Justice Court Monday. The DA also added deadly weapon and “older person”...
Downtown street closures in place as Life is Beautiful festival makes its return
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas announced road closures on the days leading up to the Life is Beautiful festival taking over downtown all weekend long. Monday, September 5 - Portion of Mesquite Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to 8th Street; 6th and 7th Street between Stewart Avenue and Mesquite Avenue.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos, Lamb
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sept. 12 near the intersection of Pecos and Lamb. The crash involved a Toyota Tundra and a motorcycle. LVMPD said the motorcyclist was pronounced...
Hearing reset for Clark County official jailed in death of Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Tuesday postponed the arraignment of an elected official accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative reporter who authorities say clawed and fought for his life when he was attacked outside his home. Robert Telles stood in shackles in a Las Vegas courtroom...
Las Vegas police had surveillance video of journalist’s killing, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had surveillance video of a journalist’s murder, according to a newly obtained arrest report. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, faces a murder charge after the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69. German was found deceased outside his home on Sept. 3.
Las Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend’s daughter
(AP) -A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old...
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed suspect after she collapsed from shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police described their fellow officer as a hero after she shot and killed a suspect who shot her in the pelvis, causing her to collapse. LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath held a news conference Tuesday on the police shooting that happened early...
