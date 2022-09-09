ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

City Urged to Include Tiny Villages in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan

The City was urged Wednesday to include the creation of a tiny home village in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan to address a perceived lack of inadequate interim housing for local homeless. The Human Services Commission meeting Sept. 14 related to the development of the city’s Homelessness Plan, which will serve...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Hiring Event Today Offers Subcontracting Jobs to Pasadenans

Construction on phase two of Pasadena’s new Heritage Square South project at Fair Oaks and Orange Grove is in the works, and developers hope to kickstart the hiring process with a meet and greet job fair this Wednesday. The meet and greet hiring event will take place September 14,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council Approves $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company

The Pasadena Center Operating Company will receive a $2.5 million loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The 10-year loan will be used for future PCOC capital improvement needs, to be repaid from PCOC’s operating revenues.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Committee OK’s $427,200 Consultant Contract Related to Development of Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan

The Municipal Services Committee has approved the $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for modeling and consulting services related to the development of the Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The Plan serves as a blueprint for PWP to deliver reliable, environmentally...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

LA Council Committee Recommends Ending COVID Eviction Moratorium in February

The Los Angeles City Council’s Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February during a contentious meeting Wednesday but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson dissenting, to suggest that the full council approve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

South Pasadena High School 2023 National Merit Semifinalists

On September 14, 2022, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. SPHS semifinalists join approximately 16,000 qualifying students nationwide and represent less than one percent of U.S high school seniors nationally competing for about 7,250 scholarships. Semifinalists qualify by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and earning among the highest scores in the state.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Michaels Retail Property Sold

Michaels home decor and crafts retail property at 1155 East Colorado Boulevard Pasadena was recently sold. The one-acre, 21,480 square foot, two-story building, originally built in 1939, has long been occupied by the Michaels store, and the store owners plan to remain on the property. The store is not closing.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

New Yorkers Bring the Aroma to Pasadena

New York City, for those who perhaps have never been, is a compendium of brief, wonderful fragrances. Street corners from the Village to Midtown to Upper Manhattan are marked by food cart vendors hawking soft pretzels or hot dogs or carmelized peanuts, ready to feed hungry workers and tourists. While...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Community Foundation Program Supports College Bound PUSD Students Beyond Just Financial

[UPDATED] After high school, PCC student Omja Moran made an informed decision to “take a path” that would minimize his student loan debt. “My hope is to transfer within two or three years to a four-year university where I will work to earn my degree in Civil Engineering. The community college path will help minimize the total cost of my college tuition, while still letting me receive a quality education,” wrote Moran in a blog post about his educational journey.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PCC Delegation Preparing to Travel to Ghana

An accountant, an English instructor, PCC’s chief business officer, and a counselor. These are just four of the 20 people that Pasadena City College will be sending to the “All African Diaspora Education Summit 2022,” an international conference in Accra, Ghana, later this week. The event is...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Faculty Named Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year

Three Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine faculty members are recipients of the Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year award. The School is in Pasadena. Resa Caivano, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Health Systems Science, Vanessa Gavin-Headen, MD, MPH, Clinical Instructor of Clinical Science, and Alex McDonald,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Three Ordinances Pass First Reading At City Council’s Sept. 12 Meeting

Three ordinances unanimously passed the first reading and one ordinance passed the second reading at Pasadena City Council’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Included among the ordinance that passed the first reading is the ordinance which would allow affordable housing on religious facility sites. If final approval is given,...
pasadenanow.com

PUSD and Blair High School Welcome New Assistant Principal, Stephanie Fonseca

PUSD and Blair High School would like to give a warm welcome to its new Assistant Principal, Stephanie Fonseca! Ms. Fonseca believes the best part of working in education is building positive relationships with students and supporting them in their future endeavors. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, two Master’s Degrees in Education, and an Administrative Credential from the UCLA Principal Leadership Institute. She is a huge Dodgers fan. She believes that education is built on teamwork and that together everyone can “give all children the roots to grow and the wings to fly.”
PASADENA, CA

