[UPDATED] After high school, PCC student Omja Moran made an informed decision to “take a path” that would minimize his student loan debt. “My hope is to transfer within two or three years to a four-year university where I will work to earn my degree in Civil Engineering. The community college path will help minimize the total cost of my college tuition, while still letting me receive a quality education,” wrote Moran in a blog post about his educational journey.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO