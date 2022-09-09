Read full article on original website
As Latino Heritage Month Starts, Historian and Author Roberta Martínez Looks Anew at Latinos in Pasadena
In 2009 Pasadena scholar Roberta H. Martínez’s definitive work “Latinos in Pasadena” was published. This week, against the backdrop of a City Council led by a Latino mayor and a City Hall led by a Latino city manager —both born in Mexico — Pasadena Now asked Martínez to reflect on “the state of the city” for Latinos.
Pasadena Village Marks 10-Year Anniversary With Ribbon Cutting for Refurbished Facility
Pasadena Village, a support community for older adults, kicked off its tenth year in Pasadena with an official Pasadena Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, as they opened their newly renovated headquarters on Mountain Avenue. Said Executive Director Katie Brandon, at a gathering following the ribbon ceremony, “Pasadena Village is...
City Urged to Include Tiny Villages in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan
The City was urged Wednesday to include the creation of a tiny home village in Pasadena’s Homelessness Plan to address a perceived lack of inadequate interim housing for local homeless. The Human Services Commission meeting Sept. 14 related to the development of the city’s Homelessness Plan, which will serve...
Hiring Event Today Offers Subcontracting Jobs to Pasadenans
Construction on phase two of Pasadena’s new Heritage Square South project at Fair Oaks and Orange Grove is in the works, and developers hope to kickstart the hiring process with a meet and greet job fair this Wednesday. The meet and greet hiring event will take place September 14,...
Council Approves $2.5 Million Loan to the Pasadena Center Operating Company
The Pasadena Center Operating Company will receive a $2.5 million loan from the city to fund capital improvement projects. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The 10-year loan will be used for future PCOC capital improvement needs, to be repaid from PCOC’s operating revenues.
City Committee OK’s $427,200 Consultant Contract Related to Development of Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan
The Municipal Services Committee has approved the $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for modeling and consulting services related to the development of the Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The Plan serves as a blueprint for PWP to deliver reliable, environmentally...
LA Council Committee Recommends Ending COVID Eviction Moratorium in February
The Los Angeles City Council’s Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February during a contentious meeting Wednesday but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson dissenting, to suggest that the full council approve...
District 3 Candidate Jones Talks Affordable Housing, Traffic and Public Safety
Pasadena Now sent questions to the applicants seeking the District 3 seat last week. Below are the answers provided by Commissioner Justin Jones. Jones, Lucious Smith and Brandon Lamar have qualified for the seat left vacant by the death of John Kennedy in July. The City Council is scheduled to...
Pasadena’s Newest Market, Much-Anticipated Amazon Fresh Opens Thursday Morning
[Updated] Amazon Fresh opened its new high-tech market in East Pasadena featuring cashier-less grocery shopping early Thursday morning. Located at 3425 E Colorado Blvd., the market will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to Pasadena Councilmember Gene Masuda. The much-needed new store fills a void in...
Pasadena Homelessness Survey Results: Permanent Housing, Mental Health Services Should Be Expanded, Committee to Hear
The City’s Housing Department released results of an online survey that was conducted to get feedback from the community at large and service providers about homelessness in Pasadena. Results will be reported Tuesday at the City’s Northwest Commission meeting. Out of the 216 survey responses received, 50 percent...
South Pasadena High School 2023 National Merit Semifinalists
On September 14, 2022, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. SPHS semifinalists join approximately 16,000 qualifying students nationwide and represent less than one percent of U.S high school seniors nationally competing for about 7,250 scholarships. Semifinalists qualify by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and earning among the highest scores in the state.
Michaels Retail Property Sold
Michaels home decor and crafts retail property at 1155 East Colorado Boulevard Pasadena was recently sold. The one-acre, 21,480 square foot, two-story building, originally built in 1939, has long been occupied by the Michaels store, and the store owners plan to remain on the property. The store is not closing.
New Yorkers Bring the Aroma to Pasadena
New York City, for those who perhaps have never been, is a compendium of brief, wonderful fragrances. Street corners from the Village to Midtown to Upper Manhattan are marked by food cart vendors hawking soft pretzels or hot dogs or carmelized peanuts, ready to feed hungry workers and tourists. While...
Pasadena Community Foundation Program Supports College Bound PUSD Students Beyond Just Financial
[UPDATED] After high school, PCC student Omja Moran made an informed decision to “take a path” that would minimize his student loan debt. “My hope is to transfer within two or three years to a four-year university where I will work to earn my degree in Civil Engineering. The community college path will help minimize the total cost of my college tuition, while still letting me receive a quality education,” wrote Moran in a blog post about his educational journey.
PCC Delegation Preparing to Travel to Ghana
An accountant, an English instructor, PCC’s chief business officer, and a counselor. These are just four of the 20 people that Pasadena City College will be sending to the “All African Diaspora Education Summit 2022,” an international conference in Accra, Ghana, later this week. The event is...
School Board Scheduled to Review Request That Would Honor Councilmember John J. Kennedy
The Pasadena Board of Education is scheduled to review a request by a local attorney to name a school amphitheater after recently deceased City Councilmember John J. Kennedy. Shortly after his death former Pasadena Mayor Bill Paparian called on Blair High School, which Kennedy attended, to name the school’s amphitheater after Kennedy.
City Council Conducts First Reading of Ordinance that would Allow Affordable Housing on Religious Facility Sites
The City Council on Monday, conducted the first reading of an ordinance that will amend the zoning code to allow for the development of affordable housing projects on sites owned by religious institutions. The proposed housing developments will be allowed use “by right” but all will be subject to Predevelopment...
Faculty Named Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year
Three Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine faculty members are recipients of the Kaiser Permanente Family Physicians of the Year award. The School is in Pasadena. Resa Caivano, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Health Systems Science, Vanessa Gavin-Headen, MD, MPH, Clinical Instructor of Clinical Science, and Alex McDonald,...
Three Ordinances Pass First Reading At City Council’s Sept. 12 Meeting
Three ordinances unanimously passed the first reading and one ordinance passed the second reading at Pasadena City Council’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Included among the ordinance that passed the first reading is the ordinance which would allow affordable housing on religious facility sites. If final approval is given,...
PUSD and Blair High School Welcome New Assistant Principal, Stephanie Fonseca
PUSD and Blair High School would like to give a warm welcome to its new Assistant Principal, Stephanie Fonseca! Ms. Fonseca believes the best part of working in education is building positive relationships with students and supporting them in their future endeavors. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, two Master’s Degrees in Education, and an Administrative Credential from the UCLA Principal Leadership Institute. She is a huge Dodgers fan. She believes that education is built on teamwork and that together everyone can “give all children the roots to grow and the wings to fly.”
