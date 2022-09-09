Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Pay the Ghost
Not all of Nicolas Cage’s non-stop list of movies are that bad, but they’re not all that good, either. Some of them, like Pay the Ghost, feel as though they could be better but aren’t that bad when all is said and done. The movie takes its cue from many others when incorporating a legend that helps to give the premise a bit of backstory that feeds into the fears of many parents when it comes to their children. The idea is that children tend to go missing in New York on Halloween and are never seen again, but many people have no idea why. When Mike Lawford loses his son Charlie on Halloween, he becomes obsessed with finding him as time passes, leading to a separation from his wife and a serious decline when it comes to his life. When he starts to experience visions of his son reaching out to him, which are shared by his wife eventually, Mike begins to suspect that something is going on that’s beyond his capability to understand. When the supernatural events continue, however, he finds another way to discover where his son went. What he finds is, well, intriguing but could have been presented better.
Movie Review: Assimilate
Ever since the idea of replacing people with copies that are aliens or something else came along as a part of cinema, the topic has been a big deal with a lot of fans since it is kind of a creepy notion that anyone could be replaced at any given time in a horror movie. The idea in this feature appears to be that an unknown creature can affect a change in people after biting them. While the small town that the main characters live in isn’t all that interesting, there is a buildup to this movie that makes one wonder just how ironic that statement might be since, as the feature moves forward, one easily gets the idea of why that might be, especially since the story begins before the actual movie gets going. This type of story sets itself up in a way that makes the audience think that it could very easily turn into something like Invasion of the Body Snatchers or something similar. To be fair, it’s not too far off the mark. Of course, that’s one of the reasons why it’s entertaining but not exactly a blockbuster.
Movie Review: Moonfall
Let’s put it this way when talking about Moonfall; there are enough elements of other movies seen in this feature to piece it together from scratch. Quite honestly, I wanted to be wowed by this movie since anything dealing with a disaster that could end the world is usually something that one expects to be epic. Unfortunately, after about an hour into this movie, it was kind of tough to think that it was going to get any better. It did get a little quicker and managed to create a sense of urgency that made it possible to keep watching the movie as it finally developed into something that was still wildly mediocre but finally turned into something that had enough action to keep people in their seats. Unfortunately for this movie, the premise still felt half-baked and gave the impression of a story that could inspire another movie if people were interested in seeing such a thing. In all honesty, it feels like it would be a little redundant after watching this movie.
Movie Review: Disconnect
It’s easy to see how society has become disconnected from each other in a lot of ways since between the time we spend apart thanks to work or simply because we’re on our devices so often and don’t speak to each other face to face, or spend time with each other, one could surmise that the human race might be forgetting how to deal with each other. When it comes down to how we treat each other, however, that disconnect can become a dehumanizing element that makes our actions and words that much easier to use against others without fear of any consequences. That’s one reason this movie hits home in many ways: it deals with a few different parts of the natural world that people don’t like to think about, even if they know that such things happen. The three main stories that push this movie forward are great examples of how people have disconnected from each other over the years and how the act has normalized in a tragic way.
Is There Really Going to be a Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie?
When fans heard there would be a Winnie the Pooh Horror movie released directly to DVD in late 2022, no one believed the rumors. It’s not possible to take A.A. Milne’s beloved Pooh bear and turn him and his friends into murderous fiends, but someone is doing it – and not many people are happy. The lovely story of Winnie the Pooh is such a darling story, and it’s one that should be told before the new Winnie the Pooh horror movie is released.
What Makes Natacha Karam Special?
Natacha Karam is an embodiment of personality and look. She displays confidence and boldness that commands attention. You can throw in her powerful ability to act and refreshing honesty that is unpretentious. She is grounded in that douse of openness and simplicity that screams complete self-acceptance and body positivity. She...
Legends of Tomorrow Season 3
Legends of Tomorrow may have been the most interesting Arrowverse show due to its time travel aesthetic throughout each episode of all seven seasons, up until its cancellation this year, and its unique use of familiar characters, historical characters, and settings. Below we’ve detailed Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 and how it compared to the previous seasons before it, the overall characters, general plot, and more from the third season of the fourth The CW Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow.
House of the Dragon: Episode 4-Recap
It kind of needs to be said right away: Viserys is not a great king. He was a good placeholder up to this point, but with the loss of his wife and the fact that he’s been exposed as a less than sturdy character, it’s not hard at all to think that he’s not the right person for the job. That’s not to say that Daemon is any better, as he’s a psychopath that has the hots for his niece, even if he can’t appear to come to grips with those feelings entirely. There are plenty of spoilers coming if you didn’t realize that much already since the fourth episode of this show continues the cringe that’s already been building thanks to the Targaryen clan and their many strange practices. Thanks to GoT it’s fair to say that fans already know a number of the reasons why many aren’t sad to have seen the downfall of the Targaryen line, even if they had plenty to offer Westeros at times. Their rule was odd, to be certain, as this episode continues to make that clear.
Who Thinks Kevin Bacon Could Play Freddy Krueger?
Trying to convince anyone that another actor could take on the role of horror icon Freddy Krueger could be taken by another actor is an argument that a lot of people don’t want to get into most times since it’s one of those that doesn’t have a happy ending if it ends at all. But it would appear that there’s another name in the running that some think could make a worthy replacement for Robert Englund, and it’s a name that Englund also believes might be worthy of a shot. Kevin Bacon is no novice to horror movies since he’s starred in several of them, from the most iconic to the silliest that the genre has to offer. But trying t think that he could take on the role of the scarred serial killer is kind of tough simply because it feels so far out of left field. There’s nothing to say that he couldn’t pull this off, especially since he is a great actor and has been around long enough to know how to adapt to any given role. But this is Freddy Krueger we’re talking about, not some half-baked horror villain that showed up once or twice and never again. Taking on this role requires someone who might actually have the people’s faith.
Let’s Talk About The Mandalorian Season 3
A lot of people have been waiting for this moment, but they’re going to have to keep waiting until 2023 for The Mandalorian season 3 to make its way to the small screen as the trailer was recently released, much to the pleasure of many people. Ever since the second season ended and the fireworks started up over the firing of Gena Carano, a lot of fans have been wondering how the future of The Mandalorian would look. Then came the titular character’s appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, which received a healthy dose of negative reviews that didn’t always sound fair, in which Dinn Djarin helped Boba secure what could end up being his own empire. From that point, it was established that Djarin would be back on one adventure or another that would end up being a part of season 3. The thought that Grogu might have gone with Luke Skywalker was very real at one point since it was understood that the child needed someone to help tap into his Force abilities, but the fact that he decided to return to Din was the decision that a lot of people wanted to see. It’s also likely that it helped to save the show.
‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot: Everything We Know About It So Far
As much as we love to binge-watch new crime shows on Netflix and uncover the most nerve-wracking murder mysteries they offer, there’s nothing quite like watching Criminal Minds! The never-ending twists and turns of events, shocking discoveries, and the complex minds of murderers – nobody does it like the BAU team. Luckily for all fellow crime enthusiasts out there, we’ve been blessed with some exciting news – yes, it’s true – the Criminal Minds reboot is coming!
