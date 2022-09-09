Trying to convince anyone that another actor could take on the role of horror icon Freddy Krueger could be taken by another actor is an argument that a lot of people don’t want to get into most times since it’s one of those that doesn’t have a happy ending if it ends at all. But it would appear that there’s another name in the running that some think could make a worthy replacement for Robert Englund, and it’s a name that Englund also believes might be worthy of a shot. Kevin Bacon is no novice to horror movies since he’s starred in several of them, from the most iconic to the silliest that the genre has to offer. But trying t think that he could take on the role of the scarred serial killer is kind of tough simply because it feels so far out of left field. There’s nothing to say that he couldn’t pull this off, especially since he is a great actor and has been around long enough to know how to adapt to any given role. But this is Freddy Krueger we’re talking about, not some half-baked horror villain that showed up once or twice and never again. Taking on this role requires someone who might actually have the people’s faith.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO