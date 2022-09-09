Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation
Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know
The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral.Here is some of the information mourners need to know.– What exactly is meant by the term ‘lying in state’?Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.The coffin will be adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre.– When and where will the Queen lie in state?The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on September 19 – the day...
Queen’s family pay respects as her coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
The Queen has returned to Buckingham Palace and her family, who turned out to witness the arrival of her coffin at the royal residence affectionately known as the “office”.Standing at the grand entrance, King Charles III and his Queen Consort were surrounded by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren and their partners, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.For one night the coffin will lie at rest in the palace’s bow room before the monarch is handed to the nation to allow the public to pay their respects when she lies in state...
Queen funeral - latest: Harry and William to join Charles in coffin procession to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state. After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
Where will King Charles live? Which palace will he pick as his main residence?
As we say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth ll, we usher in a new King: Charles III. And that means many things in the UK will soon change. Our national anthem, stamps, coins and other symbols of royalty will all be overhauled, and Charles will also have lots of decisions to make following the death of his mother. First up: where will he live?
Anne: Honour and privilege to be with Queen on her final journeys
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to the Queen saying it was an “honour and a privilege” to accompany her on her “final journeys”.Anne, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was “fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life”.She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been “both humbling uplifting”.Anne also thanked the nation for the “support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles” as he takes on his duties as King.She ended her statement with the words: “To...
Time Out Global
Thinking about visiting London from Boston this month?
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, hotel bookings in London are up nearly 40%, according to HotelPlanner. It is also expected that as we approach the official day of mourning on September 19, bookings will peak in the surrounding days as people from all over the world make last-minute travel plans to pay their respects. In fact, according to HotelPlanner, more than 60% of travelers to London are foreign visitors coming from all over the world, with many of those coming from the United States. So, if you are thinking of making a last-minute trip to London from Boston, we have gathered some tips on places to go, where to stay and where to eat while in London. And for all the up-to-date information on the Queen’s funeral, how to see the queen laying in state or what will happen in London now that the Queen has died head to Time Out London.
Time Out Global
Where will the Queen be buried?
As you’ll know, the Queen’s funeral is to take place on Monday September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, and a national two-minute silence will be held. After the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
What will happen to the Queen’s corgis now that she has died?
There are many things the Queen will be remembered for, but fans of her know all about her beloved corgis. She has been pictured over the years with a whole gang of the dogs in tow, clutching a bunch of leashes in one hand. Iconic. So how many did she...
Time Out Global
Will we get a bank holiday for King Charles’s coronation?
When he was just three years old, Charles became the heir to Queen Elizabeth II, so when she died at Balmoral Castle last week, he automatically became King. On September 10, Charles was announced as King at the First Proclamation and given the title King Charles III at a ceremony at St James’s Palace.
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
Wednesday marks D-Day +5, or D+5, in the plans marking the Queen’s death. Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. The Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers will be placed on top of the Queen’s coffin. At 2:22pm,...
After Elizabeth: inside the 16 September Guardian Weekly
Reflections on the changing of a royal era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
Eco warriors are removing the plastic from floral tributes to the Queen in Green Park
Thousands of mourners travelled to central London this weekend to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday September 8 after 70 years on the British throne. Many left bouquets of flowers, and even marmalade sandwiches, in the royal parks and outside Buckingham Palace, making the places awash with technicolour blooms.
Time Out Global
Memories of the Queen’s visit to Croatia
Queen Elizabeth II only visited Croatia once, back in 1972, when the country was still part of Yugoslavia. Archive images show the Queen at the city’s main station, Glavni kolodvor, where she had arrived by train from the wine-producing centre of Đakovo. Over the course of her five-day...
Time Out Global
All the London road closures and travel restrictions for the Queen’s funeral on Monday Septemer 19
The Queen died on Thursday September 8, placing the country in ten days of national mourning. As per tradition, the monarch’s body will travel from Scotland, where she died, to lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days. Her state funeral will then take place on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey. With massive crowds expected to watch the procession, here is everything we know about road closures and travel restrictions so far.
Time Out Global
Busking on London Underground is banned until after the Queen’s funeral and people aren’t happy
If your commute is usually backed by the sound of singer-songwriters strumming their guitars, you can expect to trudge through the tunnels of London Underground in silence for the next week. In light of the Queen’s death on Thursday (September 8), TfL has decided to ban busking on the underground until after her funeral. However many musicians are concerned about what this means for their income.
Time Out Global
Canada declares September 19 a federal holiday but will it happen?
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, there has been much speculation over what happens next in Canada. Will Canadians get a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?. Canada has announced that September 19 will mark a national day of mourning in Canada.
King’s royal tartan worn at Queen’s vigil was sign of love for Scotland – expert
A historic tartan worn by the King as he stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin was a “sign of respect” and love for Scotland, an expert has said.The monarch wore the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – or Stuart – tartan on his visit to the Scottish Parliament and St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.Charles was visiting Scotland as his first engagement in the country as King following the death of the Queen last week, aged 96.He visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a ceremony of the keys before joining the procession of his mother’s coffin up the Royal...
Time Out Global
There’s a corgi parade for the Queen next month
If there’s one thing the Queen will be remembered for, it’s her love of a small furry Welsh dog breed – corgis. After her death on Thursday September 8, fans of Britain’s longest reigning monarch are organising a parade of the dogs to celebrate the late Queen.
Time Out Global
This app will let you track the flight carrying the Queen’s coffin to London
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, her body is in the process of being moved from her residence at Balmoral in Scotland, where she died, down to London, where her funeral will be held on September 19. The Royal Family has revealed that the Queen’s body will...
Comments / 0