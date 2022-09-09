Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Fails InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Five Takeaways From the Arizona Game
1. Mississippi State won. Yes, you read that right. The biggest takeaway from going on the road and winning against the Arizona Wildcats is winning. I am not so sure that last year’s Mississippi State Bulldogs would have won that game. Everything about that game was weird and a long trip for the Mississippi State football team. For Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs to find a win and be 2-0 is huge.
Watch: Mike Leach Talks 39-17 Win Over Arizona
Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a big win over Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Mississippi State overpowers Arizona 39-17
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mississippi State, powered by four touchdown passes by quarterback Will Rogers, beat the Arizona Wildcats 39-17 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10. Rogers connected with Austin Williams and Caleb Ducking for two scoring passes each as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0. The Wildcats...
FCS power, North Dakota State is a tough challenge for Arizona Football
Following a tough loss to Mississippi State, Arizona Football (1-1), returns to action for a tough matchup against FCS power, North Dakota State (2-0). Well, despite winning in week one over a formidable opponent in San Diego State, Arizona Football came crashing back to reality as they lost to a skilled and physical Mississippi State team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss to Mississippi State
Arizona dropped its home opener to Mississippi State on Saturday night, falling 39-17 to drop to 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats turned it over three times but also forced three takeaways, while they were limited in the run game and struggled to take advantage of most of their trips into MSU territory.
KOLD-TV
State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley
The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
RELATED PEOPLE
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption is helping dogs go from the track to a forever home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the Tucson Greyhound Park is officially closed for good, a local Tucson organization is stepping up to help rehabilitate more dogs from the track. Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption has placed over 800 greyhounds in the last ten years, now they’re taking on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Focus for storms Tuesday shifts mainly east of Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the remnants of Kay move through Arizona a chance for rain lingers Tuesday afternoon and evening. We dry out Wednesday onward, with plentiful sunshine and westerly flow allowing highs to reach the triple digits again by the end of the workweek. TUESDAY: 30%...
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
thisistucson.com
A long list of local spots that offer student discounts
We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 90 golf carts and a storage area were destroyed by fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson early Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called to the course around 2:20 a.m. following reports of a building fire. The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m., according to TFD.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
azpm.org
Lanterns fill the sky over Benson
“When the time is right, we light the sky with our highest hopes, deepest desires, and fondest memories, mark milestones, set goals, or celebrate the life of a loved one in heaven.”. Those are the words of Benson City Manager and founder of the annual Benson Lantern Festival Vicki Vivian....
KOLD-TV
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
Comments / 3