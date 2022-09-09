Read full article on original website
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
Scattered storms around metro Phoenix
Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!
Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore
Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a shooting left an 18-year-old dead at a Phoenix group home last week, a former manager says problems have plagued the facility long before the incident. The shooting happened on Sept. 1 at North Star, a group home near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
KTAR.com
Recycling yard, used auto lot repair shop burn blocks apart in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Fires at two businesses several blocks apart burning around the same time kept Phoenix firefighters busy late Monday and into Tuesday, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department stopped blazes at a recycling yard near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road, then at a used-car lot near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
AZ Newbies
Phoenix New Times
After a Long Road To Opening, Mariscos A Todo Mar Now Serves Fresh Seafood in the Southwest Valley
Jorge Antonio Gutierrez's path to becoming a restaurant owner hasn't been simple. But a love for cooking, combined with a taste for fresh seafood, made his dream of opening Mariscos A Todo Mar a reality. The Spanish word mariscos translates to seafood and refers to any of a number of...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream
The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness
Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Chandler. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. Fire crews say two people have been rushed to an area hospital, but other information was not immediately available.. The...
Phoenix veteran wheelchair-bound walking again thanks to robotic exoskeleton
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix veteran injured in Iraq will now be able to walk again after nearly a decade of being in a wheelchair. US Army veteran Richard “Richie” Nieder suffered a spinal cord injury during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2013. On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. The veteran now plans to hit the road next year for a cross-country road trip on a motorcycle he specially engineered for himself.
Investigations are underway after multiple shootings in Phoenix this weekend
Man injured during road rage shooting in Glendale
Sisters remember Phoenix man killed during shootout; childhood friends arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is grieving after one of their own was gunned down at a Labor Day barbeque. Officers say 31-year-old Quincy McCoy was killed a week ago, with police announcing on Monday that his childhood friends Devon and Deon Bean are the two suspects in the shooting. “I just wish that we could have another dinner with him,” Quincy’s sister Titeanna Neal said.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage
With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
