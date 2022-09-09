ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner still isn’t ready to share 7-month-old son’s name, gives hint

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
 4 days ago

Kylie Jenner still is not ready to share her and Travis Scott’s 7-month-old son’s name since changing it from Wolf — but the reality star did just drop a major hint.

While speaking to James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Thursday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum clarified that she has not “officially, legally changed the name.”

Jenner, 25, explained, “His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering. We don’t call him Wolf.”

The “Kardashians” star added that she is not “ready to share yet” because Scott, 31, often thinks of “cool” names and changes the moniker “again.”

Corden, 44, advised Jenner to “zone in on one,” and she replied, “We have.”

When the late-night host asked whether the name is still animal-themed, the reality star replied, “No.”

The little one was previously named Wolf but no longer has an animal name.
Jenner gave birth to her second baby in February, four years after welcoming daughter Stormi.

While the makeup mogul initially named her infant Wolf , she gave her Instagram followers an update the following month.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE . WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM,” the Hulu personality wrote via Stories in March.

“JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

By April, Jenner told “Extra” that she was hesitant to announce her newborn’s name for fear of “chang[ing] it again.”

The on-again, off-again couple also share daughter Stormi.
Jenner has also been private about her son’s photos, neglecting to show his face in social media uploads.

However, she has spoken candidly about her postpartum struggles , most recently in a promo for season 2 of “The Kardashians.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator “cried nonstop for, like, three weeks after giving birth,” she told Kendall Jenner in the trailer, noting that she “should be happy.”

