King Charles III appears somber as he arrives in London after Queen’s death

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
King Charles III arrived in London after leaving Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II died. REUTERS

King Charles III appeared somber as he arrived in London just one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Duke of Cornwall left Scotland Friday morning after being by his mother’s side at Balmoral Castle and touched down in England via private jet with Queen Consort Camilla.

Photos show Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, disembarking from their plane and making their way into a luxury Rolls-Royce that featured his royal insignia on top.

Following their airport departure, the royal couple made their way to Buckingham Palace, where thousands of mourners gathered to express their condolences. At one point, Charles shook hands with citizens who wanted to share their grief with the new king.

The longest-reigning British monarch, Elizabeth II died Thursday at her beloved Scottish home.

The new king and Queen Consort Camilla made their way into a Rolls-Royce to head to Buckingham Palace. Reuters
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family tweeted. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen — who ruled the Commonwealth for more than 70 years after her father, George VI, died in 1952 — is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Charles greeted mourners outside of Buckingham Palace. Reuters
Upon his mom’s death, Charles inherited the monarchical title, but he will not officially be named king until Saturday morning local time.

“I actually think he’s going to come into his own,” Tina Brown, author of “The Palace Papers,” told Page Six exclusively. “I think he’s going to be a good king.”

Charles said in a statement that the Queen’s death was a “moment of great sadness.”

