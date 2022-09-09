Read full article on original website
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock As Drugmaker Continues To Outperform Benchmarks?
Eli Lilly stock is looking expensive following its substantial gains in recent years. There are also some signs that sales are weakening due to the falling demand for COVID treatments and patent loss on its cancer drug. Despite these headwinds, LLY is a great long-term buy due to the company’s...
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
U.S. CPI Surprises to the Upside Again in August, Paving Way for Jumbo Fed Hike
Investing.com -- U.S. inflation turned out stronger than expected yet again in August, paving the way for another big hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve when its policy-makers meet next week. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in August, and was up 8.3% from a year earlier, the...
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Higher Than Expected August Inflation; Nasdaq Down 4%
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 926 points, or 2.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4%. The consumer price...
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
Bank of America is fined $5 million for failing to report 7.42 million options positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020,...
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
Blue Star Foods Pops On Extension Of Supply Contract With Sysco
© Reuters. Blue Star Foods Pops On Extension Of Supply Contract With Sysco. Seafood company Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) has signed a one-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corp (NYSE: NYSE:SYY). The financial terms were not disclosed. The Bid Award Purchase Agreement is effective...
New regulatory bill grants Uruguayan Central Bank control over the nation's crypto industry
New regulatory bill grants Uruguayan Central Bank control over the nation's crypto industry. Introduced on Sept 5, the bill strives to clarify the country's regulatory framework for cryptocurrency assets, stating that all companies that provide digital asset-related services, including initial coin offerings (ICOs) are under the supervision of the Superintendency of Financial Services (SSF), a central bank entity. Cryptocurrency exchanges, custody services and any financial services relating to these digital assets should also adhere to Anti-Money Laundering regulations and best practices.
S&P 500 E-Mini Futures: Start Of Second Leg Up?
The S&P 500 E-mini futures traded below last week’s low but reversed into an E-mini outside bull bar closing near the high. Bulls want a reversal higher from a higher low major trend reversal. The bears want at least a small second leg sideways to down following the recent strong sell-off.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a positive open by Wall Street stocks on Tuesday. Notwithstanding the early pointers, sentiment will largely hinge on the consumer price inflation report for August.
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing
MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. Canadia's...
USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate
Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
Two Peloton co-founders leave amid massive restructuring
(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are stepping down from their executive roles, at a time the troubled exercise bike maker is undergoing massive changes to trim losses and win back investor confidence. "It is time for me to start a new professional chapter," said Foley,...
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
