Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Chargepoint vs. Volta: Which EV Stock Is a Better Buy?
Following the IRA act, the Wall Street community is now even more bullish on the EV space. In this article, we will understand which EV stock could be a great buying opportunity for prospective investors. There is no denying the fact that the IRA act, which has several provisions of...
tipranks.com
Is Penny Stock SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) a Good Buy?
Penny stock SurgePays sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has stellar upside potential. Investors can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to narrow down on penny stocks that are more likely to outperform the broader market than others. Using the tool, we have zeroed in on Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG). This penny stock has earned an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks with a significant upside potential (based on analysts’ average price target), making it an attractive bet at current levels.
tipranks.com
Stifel Sees S&P 500 at 4,400 by Year’s End; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play the Rebound
The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday September 14: What You Need to Know
Australian shares tumble, after a plunge on Wall Street; with the U.S. market anticipating aggressive interest rates rises to come. Australian shares have tumbled, wiping around $AU60 billion dollars off the ASX at close of trade. The local market plunge was brought on by sharp declines on Wall Street, after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider
Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards.
tipranks.com
Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares surged at the start of August after the fintech company delivered an excellent Q2 showing. But those gains have already been handed back to the market, and on a year-to-date basis, the shares still sit a depressing 59% into the red. With the company currently in...
tipranks.com
How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%.
tipranks.com
Looking for Dividends? Catch These Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
BCE (BCE) Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
AWK and CWT: 2 Top Water Utilities Stocks — Here’s Why
Water utilities are renowned for producing growing results over prolonged periods of time with little uncertainty. American Water Works and California Water Service are two dominant players in the space, with a proven track record of growing earnings and dividends. Still, both companies are quite pricy, and a sudden multiple compression poses a significant risk for investors.
tipranks.com
What’s Behind Twilio Stock’s (NYSE:TWLO) Volatile Price Action Today?
Twilio lands some positive coverage from KeyBanc, but a combination of factors from hacking to unsustainable spending threatens to sink this company before it can swim. Macro headwinds are also placing lots of pressure on the company today. It has been a volatile day for communications company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO)....
tipranks.com
Five British stocks with a high target price for your portfolio
Britain is facing turbulent times, with an ongoing energy crisis and the looming threat of recession – not to mention political turmoil – so how can investors pick stocks with good growth prospects?. We have used the TipRanks Stock Screener tool to screen stocks with high target prices...
tipranks.com
Why Twitter Stock (NYSE:TWTR) is Rising While the Market is Falling
Social media company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is one of the only S&P 500 (SPX) stocks in the green today, currently up over 2%, while the SPX is down 3.2%. This is because Twitter shareholders voted in favor of selling the company to Elon Musk for $44 billion. With Twitter’s market...
tipranks.com
Two gaming stocks from the UK market for BIG growth
Will these gaming stocks gain similar traction just like the brands they own?. Even in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, gambling stocks are on the up, propelled in part by a surge in online gambling during COVID lockdowns – we’ve picked two London-listed stocks which are tipped for the top.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) Stock Is Racing Ahead
Planet Labs delivered strong Q2 performance and raised its full-year revenue outlook, giving its shares a significant boost. Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock, which has traded mostly sideways throughout this year, is surging ahead during the pre-market session on Tuesday. Strong Q2 revenue growth and full-year guidance raise are behind the spike in PL stock. Further, strong margin expansion is a positive.
tipranks.com
Why GameStop Stock (NYSE:GME) Remains a Newbie Investment
Fading meme-stock popularity has weighed down GME stock. Moreover, despite the company looking to make a comeback, its recently-released results have shown a growing quarterly loss. GameStop’s (NYSE: GME) fundamentals continue to paint a sordid picture of its future. The popular meme stock just can’t catch a break as investors...
tipranks.com
Regeneron Stock: Next Stop, $900?
As far as stock market action goes, there’s almost nothing like the impact of results from a drug’s clinical trial. It’s an equation that works both ways; negative data will send shares crashing but a positive readout will make investors very happy indeed. Accordingly, there were smiles...
tipranks.com
Why Oracle Stock (NYSE:ORCL) is Attractive Despite Mixed Q1-2023 Results
Oracle saw slight gains in the after-hours sessions despite mixed Fiscal Q1-2023 results. In addition, the company’s sheer diversity in its product line and industry focus should effectively see it through hard times. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is one of the biggest names around in computer technology, offering up an...
tipranks.com
Why are ASX metals and mining shares soaring?
ASX metals and mining shares have continued to draw investors. Lithium producers are particular favourites, as investors seek exposure to electric vehicle and renewable energy markets. Investors are showing strong appetite for Australian metals and mining stocks. That can be seen from the S&P/ASX 300 Metals and Mining Index’s strong...
tipranks.com
What’s Behind the Rally in Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock?
Asana stock continues to rise on the back of its stellar Q2 performance and availability of funding to support future growth. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock has rallied over 58% since its better-than-expected Q2 results last week. A stellar quarterly show, continued momentum in its business, and a $350 million private placement by its CEO, Dustin Moskovitz, are behind this rally.
tipranks.com
Block vs. PayPal: Which is the Better Fintech Stock to Buy?
Block and PayPal shares have been beaten down by far too much over the past year. Though there are headwinds up ahead, investors seem to be discounting each firm’s ability to adapt. Fintech stocks were one of the canaries in the coal mine in 2021, as euphoria quickly turned...
Comments / 0