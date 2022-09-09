Read full article on original website
WLUC
UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 22-year-old woman from Baraga and a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee were arrested Thursday near Covington for possession of cocaine. This is a four-year felony. Following a four-month investigation, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) developed information that suspects were bringing large...
WLUC
City of Hancock submits proposal to purchase Houghton County Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock is offering to purchase the Houghton County Arena in a $1 proposal to the Houghton County Board of Commissioners. The proposal was submitted to the Board earlier this week. “The City of Hancock finally put together a proposal which was presented to...
WLUC
Houghton County Board of Commissioners passes revised Canal View proposal
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners (HCBC) unanimously voted to pass a modified resolution submitted by Canal View-Houghton County Executive Administrator Kim Salmi. This took place at a special meeting of the Board at the Houghton County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Friday. Reportedly, 214 community...
WLUC
Wake Up Keweenaw focuses on small businesses at meeting in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented this morning at the WakeUp Keweenaw program. It was held at the Bonfire Steakhouse on Shelden Avenue in Houghton. The focus of the meeting was on the small business climate in Michigan and advocacy efforts in Lansing. Additionally,...
WLUC
Iron County animal shelter introduces memorial garden, new kennel doors
Iron County animal shelter introduces memorial garden, new kennel doors
WLUC
Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man, that was facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in 2021, was found not guilty in Iron County Circuit Court. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found 57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt not guilty for a...
WLUC
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton entrepreneurs brought new ideas to the table at the Bonfire Steakhouse Wednesday morning. The organization 1 Million Cups (1MC) hosted the event, hoping to bolster prospective new business owners. “We are here to help support these persons as they take their first step into a...
WLUC
Breakwater Federal Credit Union target of fraud attack
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Breakwater Federal Credit Union (BFCU), formerly the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU), was recently the target of a card-based fraud attack. In a press release, BFCU said that an investigation was launched into the source of the attack and a third party reviewed their...
wnmufm.org
L'Anse man found severely beaten in Houghton
HOUGHTON, MI— The Houghton Police Department is investigating an assault against a 24-year-old L'Anse man in the city on Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the Arbor Green apartment complex on Dodge Street around 4:50 a.m. They found the victim severely beaten and unconscious. He was taken to UPHS-Portage and later airlifted to UPHS-Marquette, where he remains on life support.
WLUC
Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
WLUC
Matter of Balance program offered in Ironwood
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State University Extension will be offering the Matter of Balance program to assist adults with concerns of falling. Falling is a major concern for many people as they get older. The fear of falling can often restrict certain activities, impeding the quality of life. Matter...
mtulode.com
US 41 construction to continue through late October
The restructuring of US 41 has run into delays during construction. While preparing the site for repaving, a mine vent was discovered along with more underground. debris than anticipated. These complications have delayed paving of the road, thus delaying the. overall completion of the project and restoration of normal traffic...
