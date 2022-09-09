ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontonagon County, MI

WLUC

Wake Up Keweenaw focuses on small businesses at meeting in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented this morning at the WakeUp Keweenaw program. It was held at the Bonfire Steakhouse on Shelden Avenue in Houghton. The focus of the meeting was on the small business climate in Michigan and advocacy efforts in Lansing. Additionally,...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton entrepreneurs brought new ideas to the table at the Bonfire Steakhouse Wednesday morning. The organization 1 Million Cups (1MC) hosted the event, hoping to bolster prospective new business owners. “We are here to help support these persons as they take their first step into a...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Breakwater Federal Credit Union target of fraud attack

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Breakwater Federal Credit Union (BFCU), formerly the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU), was recently the target of a card-based fraud attack. In a press release, BFCU said that an investigation was launched into the source of the attack and a third party reviewed their...
HOUGHTON, MI
wnmufm.org

L'Anse man found severely beaten in Houghton

HOUGHTON, MI— The Houghton Police Department is investigating an assault against a 24-year-old L'Anse man in the city on Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the Arbor Green apartment complex on Dodge Street around 4:50 a.m. They found the victim severely beaten and unconscious. He was taken to UPHS-Portage and later airlifted to UPHS-Marquette, where he remains on life support.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Matter of Balance program offered in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State University Extension will be offering the Matter of Balance program to assist adults with concerns of falling. Falling is a major concern for many people as they get older. The fear of falling can often restrict certain activities, impeding the quality of life. Matter...
IRONWOOD, MI
mtulode.com

US 41 construction to continue through late October

The restructuring of US 41 has run into delays during construction. While preparing the site for repaving, a mine vent was discovered along with more underground. debris than anticipated. These complications have delayed paving of the road, thus delaying the. overall completion of the project and restoration of normal traffic...
HOUGHTON, MI

