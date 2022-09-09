ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic

U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
investing.com

Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock As Drugmaker Continues To Outperform Benchmarks?

Eli Lilly stock is looking expensive following its substantial gains in recent years. There are also some signs that sales are weakening due to the falling demand for COVID treatments and patent loss on its cancer drug. Despite these headwinds, LLY is a great long-term buy due to the company’s...
STOCKS
investing.com

JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom

NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Virgin Galactic#Employee Compensation#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Spce
investing.com

Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!

Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bank of America sees BoE raising rates to 4% by Aug 2023

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) revised up its forecast for the peak in Bank of England interest rates to 4% on Tuesday from a previous estimate of 3.25%, saying the central bank would need to tighten policy more to offset fiscal stimulus from Prime Minister Liz Truss. "By...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms

Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT

According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
STOCKS
investing.com

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $46M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

© Reuters. Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $46M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase. What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,722,428 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 16d2bz2GRAVgsqEDyM9NjUT7fsCaNYjGK8. You can view more details...
MARKETS
investing.com

Wall St tumbles to biggest loss in two years following CPI data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A broad sell-off sent U.S. stocks reeling on Tuesday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report dashed hopes that the Federal Reserve could relent and scale back its policy tightening in the coming months. All three major U.S. stock indexes veered sharply lower, snapping four-day winning streaks and...
STOCKS
investing.com

Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details

Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 E-Mini Futures: Start Of Second Leg Up?

The S&P 500 E-mini futures traded below last week’s low but reversed into an E-mini outside bull bar closing near the high. Bulls want a reversal higher from a higher low major trend reversal. The bears want at least a small second leg sideways to down following the recent strong sell-off.
STOCKS
investing.com

Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg

According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates

Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
BUSINESS
investing.com

USD/CAD: Loonie Gains For 4th Consecutive Day, Greenback Continues to Consolidate

Investing.com -- At 3:15 p.m ET, the USD/CAD pair was at C$1.2978 to a US dollar, down 0.37% in the day’s trading and with the day’s range of 1.2963 - 1.3050. The Canadian dollar rallied against its US counterpart for the fourth day in a row, supported by gains in crude after last week’s heavy losses, while the greenback maintained its retreat against major currencies, as investors continued to consolidate gains ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI data.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Asian shares extend global selloff amid bets on more aggressive Fed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and two-year Treasury yields hit a new 15-year high on Wednesday, as a U.S. inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation, fuelling bets rates may have to be raised higher for longer. U.S. Labor Department data showed on...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy