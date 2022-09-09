Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Penelope T. Matthews
Penelope Telford Matthews, 75, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport from leukemia. Penny was born in Pennsylvania, and went to the University of Delaware. She moved to Boston, earned an M.B.A., and worked for State Street Bank. She later worked for Teradyne for over 20 years retiring as a senior financial executive.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Coast Guard Auxiliary boating class: Navigating Midcoast Maine
Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but within the beauty are hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. Geography, tides and weather can combine to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5, located in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, offers an introduction to navigation course that can help recreational boaters cruise the area. The basics of coastal navigation are covered using the chart of the Boothbay area. What we cover applies to all National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) navigation charts.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dems celebrate holiday in Westport Island
The Westport Island Democrats celebrated Labor Day with their annual picnic, this one acknowledging the importance of the vote. The Your Vote Matters picnic brought in about 50 guests, including Westport Islanders and neighbors from towns from Waldoboro to Wiscasset. Although the rain forced the event inside into the historic...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Democrats organize in 17 Lincoln County towns
More than two dozen officers of Democratic town committees in Lincoln County met recently in Newcastle to share ideas and organize for the fall election season. Following a successful local organizing campaign held in June and July, 17 of Lincoln County’s 19 towns have active local Democratic committees. Officers from almost all of the local groups attended the meeting, held at the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) campaign headquarters at 3 Hall Street in Newcastle.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sylvia E. Pelletier
Sylvia Elaine Pelletier, 71 of North End Road, Westport Island died Sept. 11, 2022, at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. She was born in West Bath on Jan. 23, 1951, a daughter of Elijah W. and Dorothy A. (Greenleaf) Hallowell. Sylvia graduated from Morse High School in the class...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset visit
Carmel, California’s Molly Martin and Gary Feldstein were seeing New England last week when their travels brought the engaged couple to Wiscasset and Red’s Eats. As he waited in line for the food stand’s famous, big lobster roll and one for her, she walked around the village. Wiscasset Newspaper met Martin near Ancient Cemetery at the corner of Lincoln and Federal streets.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Pauline Gibson
Katherine Pauline Gibson, 96, a summer resident of Southport for 40 years who made Maine her permanent home in 2021, died at her apartment at St. Andrews Village on Sept. 10, 2022. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. She was “Polly” to a wide circle of friends, and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Another successful Sunrise Cruise, Monhegan Light tour
Another successful Sunrise Lighthouse photography cruise is in the books and again this year the weather did not did not disappoint with some very colorful early morning sunlight casting some truly beautiful light on the area lighthouses. Wildfires out west have put lot of smoke in the upper atmosphere that has blown Eastward and has caused the recent more orange sun and moon rises and sets in Maine. Almost two dozen people came aboard the 6 a.m. cruise aboard the Balmy Days that left Pier 8 before the local sunrise. While lots of people were sporting cameras and cell phone cameras not everyone aboard was a photographer - one person was there to simply see some lights that he had not yet seen in order to fulfill his wish to see all of the lights in Maine from the water. But for those wanting to take pictures most everyone got better than postcard quality results from the cruise. Among the lighthouses we saw were Burnt Island, Ram Island, the Cuckolds and Hendricks Headlight. Hendricks Head actually has more of a westerly exposure and because we saw that one last the sun was high enough to cast some nice light that accentuated shadows making for a more vivid and nice contrasty view that you would not normally see from land.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Mom and daughter in ‘Music Man’ cast
Boothbay and New Harbor residents, 10 year-old Charlotte Ramsdell and her mother, Carol, are members of the cast of “The Music Man, which runs through this weekend at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. The Ramsdells, who are big fans of the Chocolate Church and Maine Children's Theater,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
September First Friday: New shows and a memorial
This month’s First Friday event took me to Gleason Fine Art’s opening reception for Andrea Peter’s new exhibition. Andrea is one of the most colorful, talented artists in the region. I asked Andrea, Dennis and Andrew how many openings she’s had since being represented there; her first show was 1999-ish so the consensus, although slightly vague, was fewer than 20 but close to 15!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Encore productions of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged’
What could possibly be better than a good summer Shakespeare production? An encore!. Back by popular demand, The River Company has partnered with both The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro and the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta for a mini-tour of the extreme Shakespeare experience, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, abridged.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna to fix Head Tide Dam railings
The railings at Head Tide Dam had broken cables again and selectmen Sept. 7 made a move they expect will serve for years, if more incidents occur. The board decided to tap the dam site’s maintenance account for up to $2,000 to buy enough parts for years of fixes. The parts have a long wait time and could get harder to get, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri explained.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra to play benefit concert
Join Sean Fleming and his eight-piece Dam Rag Scotta Orchestra for the "Real Ragtime Concert," a collection of classic, early 20th century Rag tunes, on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Union Church of South Bristol. The concert will feature compositions by Confrey, Hayden, Joplin, Lamb, Morton, Scott,...
