FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Longboat Observer
Sarasota police arrest three in drug bust
The Sarasota Police Department last week executed a search warrant at a home in an investigation that began after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose there in May. On Sept. 9, officers arrested three people at 1119 40th St. on multiple felony drug charges. Residents filed numerous...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Broken windows and a late-night wake fight
3:46 a.m., 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road. Fight: A get-together after the death of a family member devolved into a fight among 12 people and prompted a police response. The host told police her sister had brought two men she did not know to the gathering and that one of them punched her in the head during an argument. When one of the unknown males tried to get one a female friend to leave, another guest began arguing with him and punched him in the head, igniting the brawl with several participants claiming they were trying to break up the fight. Multiple partygoers sustained minor injuries. During the investigation the host collapsed and appeared to have a seizure. She later became alert and refused medical treatment. Another guest collapsed and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for an anxiety attack. The host said she wished to pursue criminal charges against the male who punched her.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: The best kind of burglary
Citizen assist: Police helped connect a resident with the Public Works Department following a report of flooding in a yard. A resident conjectured that a construction company nearby had damaged a town water pipe. The town’s Public Works staff told a police employee they were on the way to make repairs.
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres home sells for $15.5 million
A home inspired by French provincial design on the shores of Sarasota Bay recently sold for $15.5 million, near the top of the all-time highest priced residential sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The gated estate at 1309 Vista Drive in Harbor Acres occupies about an acre and a half...
Longboat Observer
Town takes next step with initial approval of beach smoking ban
Smoking on the beach and in Longboat Key parks is one step closer to being banned in the town. The first reading of the ordinance was passed with a 6-0 vote by the Longboat Key Town Commission on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their first meeting back after its summer recess.
Longboat Observer
Two-property sale totaling $6.4 million tops transactions
A two-property sale in Pine Shores Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Mette Milland, of Osprey, sold two properties at 6420 Hollywood Blvd. to Kyle and Heather Silvestro, of Sarasota, for $6,435,000. The first property was built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,686 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2013, it has one bath and 1,192 square feet of living area. They sold for $3.43 million in 2020.
Longboat Observer
Animosity takes off over approved apartments near SRQ
Although a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club was approved by the Sarasota City Commission last week, it appears likely a court will determine if the project actually moves forward. By the requisite supermajority vote, commissioners approved three measures at their Sept. 6 meeting to clear the...
Longboat Observer
Getting Away: Oscar Scherer State Park brings all the solitude you need
There’s a lot to do at Oscar Scherer State Park. There’s more than 15 miles of hiking trails, 10 miles of cycling space, animals to spot, places to kayak, camp and even snorkel. But more than anything, there’s quiet. There are spots of crowded foliage, but Oscar...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 15-21
4 p.m. at Arts Advocates Gallery, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail. Visit ChalkFestival.org and ArtsAdvocates.org. You may have questions like "How do you draw a shark the size of a football field?" And "How do you start a local festival that eventually becomes a local institution?" Denise Kowal, founder of the Chalk Festival, will have answers for you. Kowal started the Chalk Festival all the way back in 2007, and it's matured into a gigantic event that draws chalk artists from all over the world.
Longboat Observer
Downtown improvement funds remain intact after concern of transfer
With a joint meeting still pending with the Sarasota City Commission to discuss a transfer of $400,000 from its budget, the city’s Downtown Improvement District Board of Directors learned last week that its bank account balance was not as grim as it originally seemed. The dominant agenda item at...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Town Center phase two starts without a bang
Even as the Longboat Key Town Center Green has entered phase two of construction, nothing of note will likely take place there for about another month. During a “Talk of the Town” segment hosted by Town Manager Tom Harmer, Harmer met with Ross Russo, a representative of Jon F. Swift Construction.
Longboat Observer
School District of Manatee County increases teacher pay
The starting salary for School District of Manatee County teachers has increased to $55,177. The School Board of Manatee County unanimously approved a contract Sept. 13 between the district and the Manatee Education Association that raises starting pay from $52,910. The new starting pay consists of a base salary of...
Longboat Observer
Housing heading to USF’s Sarasota-Manatee campus
The University of South Florida is planning to build student housing at its Sarasota-Manatee campus for the first time. The school announced Sept. 14 that the Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved a $39 million, 100,000-square-foot multi-floor housing and student center along Seagate Drive just west of the Crosley Campus Center.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton teachers return to their former schools in the new school year
In the corner of Bella Rubal’s first grade classroom at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary are cubbies that always have been filled with her students' backpacks. Now that Rubal has begun her first year teaching at the school, something else has joined those backpacks — a stuffed animal, school mascot Wally Wildcat.
Longboat Observer
Myakka City bear named Bruno chases America's Favorite Pet crown
When Bearadise Ranch owner Monica Welde saw that the America's Favorite Pet competition expanded to include animals other than household pets this year, she immediately thought about her own bears. She needed a big personality. Or in this case, something really, really big. Enter Bruno. At 8 feet tall (standing...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Community Fund hosts its first wine soiree
Nancy Sykes doesn’t have to worry that she throws a party and nobody comes. She just has to worry about making sure they have fun once they get there. Sykes is the event coordinator for “Eat. Drink. Give Thanks. Be Generous,” which is the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund’s new event to produce funds for regional charities and to bring more awareness about the Community Fund.
Longboat Observer
Braden River retains its superiority over Lakewood Ranch
With a new quarterback in junior Clayton Dees and a new confidence coming off a 51-29 thrashing of Cardinal Mooney in the season-opener, it appeared the Lakewood Ranch High football team had a shot to end its losing streak against crosstown rival Braden River High. The Pirates had beaten the...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jaden Judge
Jaden Judge is a junior on the Sarasota High football team. Judge, a running back, gained 146 total yards and scored a touchdown Sept. 9 in the Sailors' 28-21 win against Booker High. The Sailors (2-1) will host Palmetto High (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. When did you start playing...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota junior golfer wins unique event in San Francisco
Roman Solomon is trying to make a name for himself. Put an emphasis on himself. It's not an easy thing to do when your father is a former professional athlete, but Solomon is off to a strong start all the same. Solomon, who lives in Sarasota and is a sophomore...
