'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience
Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
Encore: Brooke Shields is getting older in the public eye and wants to talk about it
Our next guest has been in showbiz since she was 11 months old - 11 months. That is when Brooke Shields took her first turn before the cameras as the face of Ivory soap. More ads followed, then movie deals, TV, stage and, almost always documenting her every move, paparazzi. Shields grew up in the public eye, and now she is aging in the public eye. And she wants to talk about it, as she did with us this past spring. At the top of Shields' list - the idea that women in their 50s are not represented in lots of places, including advertising.
The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told
The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive. A breed of tiny horses once faced extinction and is now recovering. The Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, is found mostly in the thick forests along the U.S.-Canadian border. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports on the effort to keep it there.
The impact quiet quitting could have on employees
OK, if you have scrolled through TikTok recently, you may have come across this video. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ZAID KHAN: I recently learned about this term called quiet quitting. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) CHANG: A young man is sitting on a bench at a subway station. There's this peaceful background...
Thousands of moms are microdosing with mushrooms to ease the stress of parenting
Across the U.S., more moms are turning to small amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to cope with the stresses of parenting. But does it point to a deeper problem of lack of support for women?. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Thousands of mothers have turned to taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to...
Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name
NPR's A Martinez talks to Kimberle Crenshaw, who coined the term "critical race theory," about anti-racism and why she believes it must be part of American discourse. Critical race theory, or CRT, has been discussed in academic circles for nearly 40 years, but the term has only recently been weaponized in backlash of the racial reckoning that spread across the country following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020. Law professor Kimberle Williams Crenshaw is a pioneering scholar and writer on race, civil rights and law. She teaches at Columbia University and UCLA. She's also a co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. I spoke with her about CRT and its importance in this moment.
Remembering jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis who has died at age 87
Ramsey Lewis has died. A statement on his Facebook page says he spent his last hours peacefully at home in Chicago. He was a pianist, and you could say that his legacy is extending the life of jazz. In 1965, jazz music seemed to be on the way out of fashion, when Lewis and his trio recorded the song "The In Crowd."
A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.
