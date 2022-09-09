Read full article on original website
NPR
NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts followed a visit to a noisy bar at SXSW in Austin
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Years ago at South by Southwest, NPR's Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson were straining to hear folk singer Laura Gibson at a noisy bar in Austin. They walked away unsatisfied. So they invited Gibson to perform at NPR's offices right at Boilen's desk - a sort of tiny concert, you might say. In the years since, the Tiny Desk has since hosted some of the biggest names in music. And later today, NPR Music releases its 1,000th Tiny Desk concert. Congratulations from MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Jazz icon Dianne Reeves 'lost her breath' as Sheryl Lee Ralph sang her song at Emmys
SHERYL LEE RALPH: (Singing) Oh, I am an endangered species. SUMMERS: The song is called "Endangered Species." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ENDANGERED SPECIES") RALPH: (Singing) But I sing no victim's song. SUMMERS: It was Sheryl Lee Ralph's first Emmy nomination and her first win after a long career in entertainment. (SOUNDBITE...
NPR
A preview of some of the top contenders to walk away with an Emmy
This year's primetime Emmy Awards will be held tonight in Los Angeles and broadcast live on NBC and its streaming service, Peacock. NPR's Mandalit del Barco previews some of the top contenders. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: The third season of "Succession" earned 25 Emmy nominations. The HBO series about an...
NPR
Remembering jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis who has died at age 87
Ramsey Lewis has died. A statement on his Facebook page says he spent his last hours peacefully at home in Chicago. He was a pianist, and you could say that his legacy is extending the life of jazz. In 1965, jazz music seemed to be on the way out of fashion, when Lewis and his trio recorded the song "The In Crowd."
NPR
The Emmys gave off a sense of déjà vu, but there were a few surprises
Big winners at last night's Emmy Awards included "Ted Lasso," "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Here's NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: If last night's Emmy Awards felt a little familiar, it might be because 10 of the winners announced during the ceremony had won the same category in previous years, including best drama series winner "Succession," which also won that honor in 2020, and best comedy series winner "Ted Lasso," which earned that Emmy last year. But some unexpected victories brought the show's biggest moments, as when "Abbott Elementary" co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, an actress with more than 40 years' experience, won a long overdue trophy as best supporting actress in a comedy. She began her acceptance speech singing lines from Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species."
NPR
'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience
Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Encore: Brooke Shields is getting older in the public eye and wants to talk about it
Our next guest has been in showbiz since she was 11 months old - 11 months. That is when Brooke Shields took her first turn before the cameras as the face of Ivory soap. More ads followed, then movie deals, TV, stage and, almost always documenting her every move, paparazzi. Shields grew up in the public eye, and now she is aging in the public eye. And she wants to talk about it, as she did with us this past spring. At the top of Shields' list - the idea that women in their 50s are not represented in lots of places, including advertising.
NPR
The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told
The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive. A breed of tiny horses once faced extinction and is now recovering. The Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, is found mostly in the thick forests along the U.S.-Canadian border. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports on the effort to keep it there.
NPR
Dallas Mavericks' CEO talks about beating the odds in her new memoir
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Cynt Marshall about her memoir: You've Been Chosen. She discusses surviving colon cancer, her rise in corporate America and other events that helped shape who she is today.
NPR
The impact quiet quitting could have on employees
Quiet quitting isn't about people quitting their jobs, it's about people reevaluating their mindset toward work and how work fits into their lives. But quiet quitting might not be for everyone. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. OK, if you have scrolled through TikTok recently, you may have come across this video. (SOUNDBITE...
NPR
A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.
NPR
This year's U.S. Open is in the books and many call it one of the greatest
The tennis tournament saw players on both the women's and men's side winning the championship for the first time, and Serena Williams may have played in her final tournament. The U.S. Open has wrapped up with a new men's tennis champion who seems destined for even more greatness. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud of Norway to grab his first Grand Slam singles title at the age of 19. Alcaraz also earned the world's No. 1 ranking, the youngest man to ever do that. It ended what many are calling one of the great U.S. Opens, with an emotional goodbye to Serena Williams and strong indications of change in both men's and women's tennis. NPR's Tom Goldman joins me now.
NPR
Thousands of moms are microdosing with mushrooms to ease the stress of parenting
Across the U.S., more moms are turning to small amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to cope with the stresses of parenting. But does it point to a deeper problem of lack of support for women?. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Thousands of mothers have turned to taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to...
