The tennis tournament saw players on both the women's and men's side winning the championship for the first time, and Serena Williams may have played in her final tournament. The U.S. Open has wrapped up with a new men's tennis champion who seems destined for even more greatness. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud of Norway to grab his first Grand Slam singles title at the age of 19. Alcaraz also earned the world's No. 1 ranking, the youngest man to ever do that. It ended what many are calling one of the great U.S. Opens, with an emotional goodbye to Serena Williams and strong indications of change in both men's and women's tennis. NPR's Tom Goldman joins me now.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO