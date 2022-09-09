ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Serena Williams teamed up with Meghan Markle for the first episode of her new podcast, “Archetypes,” which debuted today on Spotify. The Serena Ventures founder posed in a photo on Instagram with Markle, as well as her daughter Olympia Ohanian. For the occasion, Williams wore a Nike tank top with coordinating black leggings, accented by the brand’s signature Swoosh logo, and a heart-shaped pendant necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Olympia matched her mom’s sporty attire, wearing a flounced top with leggings and lace-up sneakers. Markle, meanwhile, wore a denim dress with a tied waist...
It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
Talk about an ace! Tennis legend Serena Williams opened the Vogue World runway show tonight wearing a curve-skimming custom Balenciaga tank dress with a cape in silver laminated jersey. This was no solo debut though: the Vogue cover star was accompanied by four ball girls who were wearing white tennis dresses accessorized with, of course, rackets. As Williams walked, a recording of her voice from an interview with NBC about the 2000 Wimbledon match tournament played. “I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis or just was able to bring something new to the game.”
The tennis tournament saw players on both the women's and men's side winning the championship for the first time, and Serena Williams may have played in her final tournament. The U.S. Open has wrapped up with a new men's tennis champion who seems destined for even more greatness. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud of Norway to grab his first Grand Slam singles title at the age of 19. Alcaraz also earned the world's No. 1 ranking, the youngest man to ever do that. It ended what many are calling one of the great U.S. Opens, with an emotional goodbye to Serena Williams and strong indications of change in both men's and women's tennis. NPR's Tom Goldman joins me now.
Serena Williams recently played what might be her final professional tennis match. She's had a singular, remarkable career, including 23 singles Grand Slam titles. Along the way, she's had an enormous impact on culture inside and outside sports, and even she's started more conversations about the tennis itself and the way athletes' public lives change as they get older.
