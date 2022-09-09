Read full article on original website
Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is ‘Supportive’ of Him Ahead of 2022 Emmys: It’s a ‘Dream Come True’
Still a fan. Kenan Thompson has the full support of his ex-wife Christina Evangeline as he prepares for his “dream” job hosting the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. “Kenan’s really excited for the Emmys. It’s a dream come true and he really feels it’s like destiny fulfilled,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly before the Saturday Night Live star, 44, makes his debut as Emmys host on Monday, September 12. “He’s always prepared for everything. He stays prepared and he’s such a hard worker.”
ETOnline.com
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
EW.com
The Woman King review: Viola Davis roars in a stirring reimagining of the action epic
Our cinematic cup spills over with Bravehearts and Gladiators and Last Samurai; even lions can be kings on screen. But female warriors, unsurprisingly, have mostly been confined to TV syndication or Themyscira, which feels like a deficit Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King is long overdue to correct. The movie, which premiered last night at the Toronto Film Festival, arrives as the rousing crowd-pleaser it was crafted to be: a spirited and often thrilling action epic elevated by the regal, rigorous commitment of star Viola Davis.
NPR
'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience
Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
A preview of some of the top contenders to walk away with an Emmy
The Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Monday night in Los Angeles and broadcast live on NBC and its streaming service Peacock. Keenan Thompson, of Saturday Night Live, will emcee the ceremony. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. This year's primetime Emmy Awards will be held tonight in Los Angeles and broadcast live...
NPR
Encore: Brooke Shields is getting older in the public eye and wants to talk about it
Our next guest has been in showbiz since she was 11 months old - 11 months. That is when Brooke Shields took her first turn before the cameras as the face of Ivory soap. More ads followed, then movie deals, TV, stage and, almost always documenting her every move, paparazzi. Shields grew up in the public eye, and now she is aging in the public eye. And she wants to talk about it, as she did with us this past spring. At the top of Shields' list - the idea that women in their 50s are not represented in lots of places, including advertising.
NPR
Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name
Critical race theory, or CRT, has been discussed in academic circles for nearly 40 years, but the term has only recently been weaponized in backlash of the racial reckoning that spread across the country following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020. Law professor Kimberle Williams Crenshaw is a pioneering scholar and writer on race, civil rights and law. She teaches at Columbia University and UCLA. She's also a co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. I spoke with her about CRT and its importance in this moment.
NPR
The Emmys gave off a sense of déjà vu, but there were a few surprises
Big winners at last night's Emmy Awards included "Ted Lasso," "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Here's NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: If last night's Emmy Awards felt a little familiar, it might be because 10 of the winners announced during the ceremony had won the same category in previous years, including best drama series winner "Succession," which also won that honor in 2020, and best comedy series winner "Ted Lasso," which earned that Emmy last year. But some unexpected victories brought the show's biggest moments, as when "Abbott Elementary" co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, an actress with more than 40 years' experience, won a long overdue trophy as best supporting actress in a comedy. She began her acceptance speech singing lines from Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species."
HipHopDX.com
2Pac Was ‘Delusional’ & ‘Playing A Role’ Says ‘Menace II Society’ Director Allen Hughes
Director Allen Hughes made some interesting remarks about the late 2Pac while speaking to John Heilemann of Hell & High Water on The Recount. In a clip of the interview shared by The Art of Dialogue, Hughes was asked about the difference between Snoop Dogg and 2Pac. Hughes referred to Snoop as the “real street guy out of all these guys” and praised him for having the foresight to leave Death Row Records.
#RHOAReunion Part 1: Sanya & Drew Debate About Lying & Clout Chasing—‘Tell The Truth!’
Part one of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion is airing tonight and apparently, things are STILL rocky between two of the ladies. In a clip from the sitdown, we see the drama unfold as Sanya Richards-Ross accuses Drew Sidora of lying. As previously reported the two had...
‘Everyone thinks this little old lady is hysterical’: the older TikTok stars with millions of followers
‘Apparently I’m an influencer now. Who does that in their 90s?’: Lillian Droniak, 92 (grandma_droniak), 4.7m followers. TikTok? Why not? That is my motto. Making our channel was my grandson Kevin’s idea from the start. It’s his fault that I’ve got nearly 5m followers. We were just sitting in the kitchen one day and he filmed me chatting. I can barely remember what I said – I think something about clocks? That’s what I thought he was telling me to do: tick tock, a clock! It was meant to be a joke, but overnight that video got 1m views or something ridiculous.
‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Leads an Army of African Warriors in Compelling Display of Black Power
The white men speak in subtitled Portuguese, while the proud members of various African tribes express themselves in English in “The Woman King,” a clear sign of where our allegiances belong in director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s sweeping early-19th-century war movie. It’s an Africa-set epic of the kind not seen since “Zulu,” only this time, the task of defending the Mother Continent rightfully falls to the locals, not their enslavers. This side of the story is long overdue, recasting Western civilization’s greatest shame as the atrocity that it was while celebrating those who opposed it. Modern as that sounds, the movie embraces the codes of mid-20th-century costume dramas: It’s stirring but slightly stodgy, designed to stand the test of time.
Q&A: Tyler Perry on directing his 1st script, 27 years later
TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Perry has directed his first screenplay, 27 years after writing it. “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, was Perry’s first stab at screenwriting long before Madea made him a media mogul, back when he was pouring what little money he had into less successful Atlanta stage shows. After directing numerous films, dozens of TV episodes and expanding his 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios empire in Atlanta, Perry has returned to that old script, without hardly changing a word, for his first film for Netflix. (“A Jazzman’s Blues” begins streaming Sept. 23.) “The timing seemed to be right,” Perry said in an interview ahead of the film’s premiere Sunday.
HuffPost
'Sidney' Tackles The Not-So-Comfortable Conversations About A Black Cinema Icon
Often it’s almost impossible to have a real conversation about a venerable figure amid today’s stan culture — and even sometimes frustratingly discouraged. That’s especially true when it comes to older Black icons who paved the way for those who came after them, and whose less comfortable truths are often pushed aside out of respect.
