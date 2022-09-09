This Hidden Page on Amazon Has All Kinds of Tech Deals on Kindles, Fire TV Streaming Devices, and More

Read full article on original website
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
The $29 Roku Express streaming player just got a big update — and it’s up for preorder now
Roku is focussing on two new products for the holidays — a revamped Express and a completely new Roku Wireless Bass speaker — along with a new software experience for owners of Roku streaming devices.
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
You Can Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for Its Lowest Price on Amazon Right Now
Apple just released new smartwatches, which means you can get the popular Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch for a huge discount online.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update
It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
Best Alexa devices 2022
If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Has Arrived—Now You Can Save Big on Apple, Bissell, and Other Leading Brands
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale 2022 is here, and now you can find deep discounts across the site on robot vacuums, Apple AirPods, and plenty of other great finds.
The Verge
Apple’s latest iPad Mini is $100 off right now at Amazon and Best Buy
Apple’s new iPhone lineup may have grabbed everyone's attention, but our weekend deals post is fixed on everything Apple ignored during its “Far Out” event earlier this week. For starters, Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is currently matching its best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up for $399.99 ($100 off). If you need more storage, you can also find the 256GB model with Wi-Fi discounted to $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from its usual price of $799.99.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
CNBC
Amazon announces new $99 Kindle e-reader with better screen
Amazon announced a new $99 entry-level Kindle on Tuesday, which includes a better screen, newer USB-C charging and more. Text will look sharper when you're reading, instead of slightly blurry. Amazon also introduced a new Kindle Kids model with similar upgrades. Both devices are available for preorder beginning Tuesday. Amazon...
CNET
Get 4 Alexa- and Google-friendly Smart Plugs for Just $14 (and Save $6)
Want to try automating your home without investing in lights or doorbells just yet? Getting some smart plugs is a great way to try out home automation. Right now, you can grab four smart plugs and save $6 with an on-site coupon at Amazon that will automatically apply to your cart. The $6 coupon is only good for one set of plugs, however.
Meta disbands its 'Responsible Innovation' team responsible for ensuring Facebook products are ethical - weeks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned 'many teams are going to shrink' as the company tries to cut costs
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has disbanded the Responsible Innovation team responsible for policing ethical concerns about its products, as the company and other tech giants slash costs amid weak growth. The team consisted of roughly two dozen engineers, ethicists, and others who collaborated with product teams across the...
knowtechie.com
Get an Apple TV HD for under $100 on Amazon
Apple TV deals don’t come around often. Right now, on Amazon, you can get all three of the latest Apple TV models with deep discounts. The Apple TV HD is perfect if you don’t need a 4K picture. It’s currently under $100, which is an insane price for a capable 1080p streamer.
Samsung Odyssey Ark Review: This Massive Monitor Is a Gaming Powerhouse
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch 4K gaming monitor that adapts to your gaming needs, features cool controls and can flip from landscape to portrait mode.
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
Searching for the best deals on Amazon? Save on Dash electric griddles, Apple watches, and more today on the site.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Samsung, Sony, Showtime, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here — all deals under $100. The start of the work week doesn't have to get you down, especially since there are so many amazing deals on all sorts of home entertainment gear and services. We rounded...
Have $1 Million to Spend? Now’s Your Chance to Own Every Gaming System Ever Made
The collection of 2200 video gaming systems includes rare special editions that are nearly impossible to find elsewhere.
