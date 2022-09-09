Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A video of a member of the public appearing to ignore Meghan Markle during the royal's walkabout at Windsor Castle, England, on Saturday has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 11 million views in 24 hours. Meghan met with crowds of the British public for the first time since...
Jill Biden reveals Queen Elizabeth II once told her off
Jill Biden has shared some of her fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with the first lady revealing that she was told off by the late monarch when she offered to help serve tea.Dr Biden reflected on the moment, which occurred when she and President Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle in June 2021, during an interview with Today.According to the first lady, who began her story by first sharing her condolences to the Queen’s family after her death at age 96, she and President Biden were sitting with the monarch in her living room when the royal began...
Prince Harry Moves to Dispel Military Uniform Dispute: Focus on the Queen
Prince Harry has reconciled himself to not wearing a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as his spokesperson said: "We respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." Harry served two tours on the front line in Afghanistan but was told...
Cops Shut Down Diner as Owner Celebrates Queen's Death With Champagne
Police in Scotland were forced to close a diner after a large group of angry people reportedly converged on the venue to confront the owner. According to The Press and Journal, the incident on Thursday evening was sparked by the proprietor posting a video to social media that appeared to show her celebrating the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
Prince Harry and Andrew Uniform Ruling Is 'Deplorable Double Standards'
Prince Andrew will get a chance to wear his military uniform in honor of Queen Elizabeth II while Prince Harry has been prohibited from donning his in a move that one author told Newsweek was "totally tone deaf." Only working royals have been given permission to wear a military uniform...
Andrew's Interaction With Grieving Princess Eugenie Raises Eyebrows Online
Prince Andrew's gesture of comfort extended to daughter Princess Eugenie as they viewed floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle on Saturday, raised eyebrows online after the royal was forced to formally step down from public life earlier this year. The prince, along with his two daughters, Princess...
Charles and Meghan's Treatment of Royal Staff Gets Similar Response
King Charles III and Meghan Markle have both been accused of being rude to staff in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Britain's new monarch, 73, appeared to grow frustrated during the meeting of the Accession Council at which he was formally proclaimed king. Charles was signing an oath...
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Why Harry Can't Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral
Only working members of the royal family will be permitted to wear military uniforms at the queen's funeral, reports say.
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
Locals Smash Windows of Restaurant After Owner Celebrated Queen's Death
Jacki Pickett, the fish and chip shop owner, called Queen Elizabeth II "Lizard Liz."
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Sympathy as Mom's Funeral Rearranged Due to Queen's Death: 'I'm Devastated'
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, many events and services were postponed and canceled in the United Kingdom, as a mark of respect for the late monarch, sporting events, television listings and music events to name a few. While frustrating, most were rearranged or refunded.
Fury as Queen's Death Overshadows British Black Man Police Fatally Shot
Since rapper Chris Kaba was fatally shot by police on September 5, there has been an outcry over the way his passing has been handled.
U.K. Holiday Park Sparks Fury by Kicking Out Guests for Queen's Funeral
A British vacation company has sparked outrage by telling guests they must leave their parks on Monday, as a "mark of respect" on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Center Parcs runs five sites, which it terms "villages," in England for short activity vacations at forest locations, typically sited by a lake.
Putin's Key Man in the Arctic Found Dead After Falling Overboard
The death of an energy executive follows other mysterious deaths of businessmen across Russia the past few years.
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
