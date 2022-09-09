Herschel Walker Beating Raphael Warnock as Momentum Shifts in Georgia: Poll

Momentum in the Georgia U.S. Senate race may be shifting in favor of Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Herschel Walker, according to a poll published on Thursday.

The poll conducted from September 6 to 7 found that Walker now leads Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with 47 percent support to the senator's 44 percent.

Both parties are facing a tough fight to take control of the Senate and the outcome of the midterm elections seems likely to produce a narrow majority for whichever party wins the chamber—making the Georgia race potentially crucial.

Walker's support has risen two points since the same poll was conducted in July, while Warnock has lost four points. The Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver earned 4 percent support in the latest poll, while 5 percent of respondents were undecided.

Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker is seen above (L). Senator Raphael Warnock (R) speaks to reporters as he departs a vote on the Senate floor on August 6, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The Georgia Senate race is still considered a toss-up by forecasters. Getty

The InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll was carried out among 550 likely voters and had a margin of error of +/-4.2 percent.

Recent figures from poll tracker FiveThirtyEight also suggested that Walker's campaign is gaining momentum. Their analysis showed Warnock is still ahead on 46.7 percent support to the Republican's 45 percent as of August 31 (a margin of just 1.7 points) but the Democrat's lead has slipped.

On August 9, Warnock led with 46.9 percent to Walker's 44.2 percent, a gap of 2.7 points.

Nonetheless, FiveThirtyEight still rates the race as a toss-up and gives Warnock 52 chances in 100 of winning, while Walker has 48 chances in 100 to be elected to the Senate.

The University of Virginia (UVA) Crystal Ball forecast also rates the Georgia Senate race as a toss-up, though their analysis recently moved the Pennsylvania and Arizona races to lean Democratic from toss-ups.

Overall, Democrats are still slightly favored to win control of the Senate in FiveThirtyEight's forecast but races like Georgia could prove of extreme importance to both parties.

Walker is a former football star endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while Warnock, who is a pastor, pulled off an upset victory in a January 2021 special election against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Walker's campaign has run into a number of controversies, including his previous false claim that he was an FBI agent and revelations that he has children who were previously unknown to the public.

Georgia has long been considered a deep red state but voters there narrowly voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and went on to elect Warnock and Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

Ossoff defeated Republican Senator David Perdue in a runoff election in January last year.

The Senate race in Georgia is likely to be very close, based on recent polling, and it remains to be seen if Walker can unseat Warnock.