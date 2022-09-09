ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

1 in 8 Americans call themselves "Trump Voters". Oz's biggest mistake was hitching his wagon to a failed politician. He doesn't stand a chance.

S Tro
John Fedderman is not a good person. He is fake all the way. Anybody that votes for him is a bigger fool then he is.

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. House votes Philly DA in contempt for defying subpoena

The state House of Representatives voted Tuesday to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to respond to a subpoena requesting documents from Krasner’s office. The House voted 162-38 to hold him in contempt, including numerous Democrats. The subpoena is related to an ongoing investigation by...
PennLive.com

A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion

Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
insidernj.com

Evesham: A Battleground within a Battleground

Could an apartment building benefitting from a 2018 PILOT agreement become a lightning rod issue in one of Burlington County’s most strategic municipalities this election season? Republicans are running on the platform of a municipal renaissance, but defending Democrats are calling it an example of cronyism, given the property is being developed by a local Republican powerhouse family.
WITF

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

The Upper Darby School District in Pennsylvania has around 70 positions it is trying to fill, especially bus drivers, lunch aides and substitute teachers. Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting....
PennLive.com

Here’s where Pa. ranks among the most vaccinated states

Vaccines have reportedly prevented four to five million deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. Vaccinations have reduced the spread severity of many diseases like chicken pox, measles, polio, and tetanus. On the other hand, smallpox has been eradicated, with no natural cases since 1977. The COVID-19 vaccines...
PennLive.com

Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
PennLive.com

