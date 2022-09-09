Read full article on original website
Hockey Teeth
4d ago
1 in 8 Americans call themselves "Trump Voters". Oz's biggest mistake was hitching his wagon to a failed politician. He doesn't stand a chance.
Reply
6
S Tro
4d ago
John Fedderman is not a good person. He is fake all the way. Anybody that votes for him is a bigger fool then he is.
Reply
7
Related
Donald Trump Jr. to headline Chambersburg rally for Doug Mastriano on Friday
Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald J. Trump, is headed to Chambersburg this week to help boost Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. A free but ticketed outdoor rally is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at The Orchards Restaurant. If that portion of the program...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
HARRISBURG — Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because Gov. Tom Wolf, the...
Pa. House votes Philly DA in contempt for defying subpoena
The state House of Representatives voted Tuesday to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to respond to a subpoena requesting documents from Krasner’s office. The House voted 162-38 to hold him in contempt, including numerous Democrats. The subpoena is related to an ongoing investigation by...
wtae.com
Mastriano's Zoom prayer before Jan. 6: "Seize the power" and "rise up"
PITTSBURGH — "Seize the power" and "rise up." Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is raising some eyebrows with his words of prayer about Jan. 6 that were caught on video during a Zoom meeting. Watch the report in the video player above. The video is from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fetterman campaigns with 'outstanding' council members who support calls to 'defund the police'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman spent a portion of his Monday evening on the campaign trail with three West Philadelphia council members who have expressed support for efforts to defund police departments. In photos shared to one of his social media accounts, Fetterman, who referred to the council members...
Pa. House finds Philly DA Krasner in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has found Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena amid a GOP impeachment effort.
Pa. Supreme Court tells Wolf it won’t fast track amendments lawsuit
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf’s request on Monday, the justices said he was...
Pennsylvania Senate race: John Fetterman holds rally in Blue Bell, Pa.
Fetterman spoke to supporters at the Montgomery County Community College.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor
HARRISBURG — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governor wields a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano’s security bubble insulates him from prying eyes and dissenting views
On a weekday afternoon in late August, Doug Mastriano’s campaign bus pulled up outside Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in suburban Philadelphia just after 1 p.m. The words “Restore Freedom” were emblazoned on the side over a red outline of Pennsylvania. It had been billed as a...
How Josh Shapiro is trying to encourage Black voters in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia playground was already packed by the time Josh Shapiro arrived. The attorney general and candidate for Pennsylvania governor paraded into North Philly on Saturday, where he was cheered by neighborhood activists who wanted a fist bump and welcomed by elected officials who wanted his ear.
A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion
Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time running on out bill to reform Pa.’s probation system; advocates call for action
Advocates calling for an overhaul of Pennsylvania’s probation system are making a push for a bill that accomplishes that goal to land on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk before the legislative session ends. Representatives from the law enforcement and business community as well as conservative groups gathered in the...
Unprecedented primary intrigue in Delaware as convicted auditor faces newcomer
Delaware primary elections in years without a presidential race are generally ho-hum affairs. The races usually feature incumbent state House or Senate members fending off newcomers seeking office, with little chance of an upset. One notable exception was 2010, when conservative Republican Christine O’Donnell stunned the state political establishment by...
insidernj.com
Evesham: A Battleground within a Battleground
Could an apartment building benefitting from a 2018 PILOT agreement become a lightning rod issue in one of Burlington County’s most strategic municipalities this election season? Republicans are running on the platform of a municipal renaissance, but defending Democrats are calling it an example of cronyism, given the property is being developed by a local Republican powerhouse family.
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
The Upper Darby School District in Pennsylvania has around 70 positions it is trying to fill, especially bus drivers, lunch aides and substitute teachers. Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s where Pa. ranks among the most vaccinated states
Vaccines have reportedly prevented four to five million deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. Vaccinations have reduced the spread severity of many diseases like chicken pox, measles, polio, and tetanus. On the other hand, smallpox has been eradicated, with no natural cases since 1977. The COVID-19 vaccines...
Pig protests politicians’ prospective pay raise at Pa. Capitol
It’s been five years since “Pignellope” made her way to the Pennsylvania Capitol steps in Harrisburg to protest a legislative pay raise, but the income hike lawmakers are due to receive for next year was reason enough for her owner to let her off the farm. Citizen...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 14