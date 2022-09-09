ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

WIS-TV

Sumter Co searching for suspect accused of burglary

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized the Yogi Stop convenience store. Investigators say the suspect broke into the front door of the store on September 5, 2022, and stole cash, cigarettes, and alcohol. According to officials,...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police investigating pedestrian fatality on Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they are investigating a Monday night pedestrian fatality on Broad River. Officials say the 69-year-old man was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Cameras can help determine how the two collided.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market

A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for catalytic converter thief

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are looking for a person of interest caught on camera during a catalytic converter theft. The person, seen driving an Audi A4, was seen on security cameras at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, around 7:10 a.m. on September 6. LOCAL FIRST | Three...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One person dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an afternoon car accident in Sumter county. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell the accident happened a little after 1 pm on Monday afternoon. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Narrow Paved road when...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, two injured after Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County. The collision occurred on Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m. near Goodman Road. The driver of a Chevy Tahoe and passengers were traveling south on Narrow Paved Road when...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

