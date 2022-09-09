ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Turnto10.com

Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Roads flood as storm passes through RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A Flash Flood Warning for part of the area has been dropped, but additional street flooding is possible. Don’t try to drive through a flooded roadway. The showers and downpours are expected […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials urge caution after shark spotted off Nahant beach

NAHANT, Mass. — A shark was spotted in the water off Nahant on Monday afternoon. Purple flag warning were posted at Nahant Beach Reservation following the sighting, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Beachgoers were urged to use caution because lifeguard services have concluded for the...
NAHANT, MA
WBUR

Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts

Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
matadornetwork.com

A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
WUPE

These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year

We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
CBS Boston

Cape Cod boaters, swimmers warned of heavy surf from Hurricane Earl

CHATHAM - Hurricane Earl will be far off the coast of New England, but Cape Cod swimmers and boaters could still feel its effects this weekend.The town of Chatham said Friday that east-facing beaches and inlets are expected to see "heavy surf conditions" through Monday."While Hurricane Earl is expected to pass a considerable distance from the Cape, the storm will produce large swells, surf and rip currents," the town said.The WBZ-TV weather team says "wave action will be a bit rougher than normal" along the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. Swells of 5 to 7 feet are expected on Saturday. 
CHATHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Study: Massachusetts most vaccinated state in country

(WGGB/WSHM) - A new study indicates that Massachusetts is the most vaccinated state in the country. The report by personal finance website Wallethub examined several key metrics for the 50 states and District of Columbia, including share of vaccinated children, prescence of measles outbreaks, flu vaccination rates among adults, and share of people without health insurance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport is launching a $25 million project to upgrade its runway and emergency systems. The project will include a full reconstruction for the airport’s 31-year-old 06-24 Runway, as well as a complete replacement for the Engineered Materials Arresting System; a safety mechanism at the end of the runway that […] The post Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com

Eastham Visitor Center to Get Water Refill Station

EASTHAM – A new water refill station will be unveiled at the Eastham Visitor Center along Route 6 on Saturday, September 17 at 9 a.m. The refill station, which was developed as a collaboration between the town and the Eastham Chamber of Commerce and CARE for the Cape and Islands, is meant to reduce […] The post Eastham Visitor Center to Get Water Refill Station appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Another Busy Turtle Rescue Season for Aquarium

WELLFLEET – It was another busy turtle rescue season on Cape Cod. Sea Turtle Hospital Director Adam Kennedy said this season saw 505 live intakes, the 3rd largest season for the Quincy-based facility. “Every single one of these turtles that come in we want back out in the wild. That’s our main goal, to get […] The post Another Busy Turtle Rescue Season for Aquarium appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WELLFLEET, MA
Boston

Here’s why Boston’s sky will have a ‘milky haze’ on Friday

Forecasters said there is “no threat to the public.”. Smoke from western wildfires will bring a “milky haze” to skies above Boston on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting that the smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and could be visible through the weekend.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Local Businesses Look Back on Summer Season

HYANNIS – It was another busy summer for Cape Cod businesses. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said there were more overcast days in August than July and as a result it felt a little busier. Converse said that retail establishments on the Cape thrive on cloudy summer days when people don’t typically go to […] The post Local Businesses Look Back on Summer Season appeared first on CapeCod.com.
