Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Construction continues on Gateway Expressway in hopes of reducing commuter traffic on biggest Pinellas roads
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Officials have been working on the Gateway Expressway in Pinellas County since September 2017. Now, overhead signs are up and parts of the road are nearing completion, but there’s more to do. "This is the largest project that DOT has done in Pinellas County," says...
Hillsborough wants input before fixing problematic school crossing in Riverview
Monday marks the final day to complete an online survey about a $2.8 million plan to improve traffic in the area.
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
fox13news.com
Gas Plant District in St. Pete: One of the oldest Black neighborhoods razed for baseball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, two gas cylinders once stood, casting twin shadows over a bustling neighborhood. There were hundreds of African Americans who called Gas Plant their home – before Tropicana Field took its place. The tightly knit community was around for nearly a century.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay area teens race on Gandy Bridge at 130 mph, troopers say
Two Bay area teens were busted for street racing Sunday after authorities clocked them going nearly 130 mph on the Gandy Bridge.
fox13news.com
DEP warns developer for 'aggressive and excessive' trimming of mangroves on Sarasota Bay
BRADENTON, Fla. - Off Longbar Pointe in Manatee County, the largest continuous track of mangrove growth stretches around Sarasota Bay. Construction is also underway in the area and the developer, Medallion Home, has a permit to trim the mangroves, but the Department of Environmental Protection said protocol was not followed, and the environment was damaged as a result.
The Laker/Lutz News
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough
Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
Funnel cloud spotted near park in Pasco County
A funnel cloud was spotted near Holiday, Florida, Tuesday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tampa working on controversial plans to better use treated wastewater
On Monday, Members of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club, the Friends of The River and other groups came out to oppose a city plan on how to use treated wastewater in Tampa.
hernandosun.com
County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘
The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.
City officials make push to protect Tampa's trees
There’s a growing push to help protect trees in Tampa. It comes as a business faces a big fine for removing trees from a property a few years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drunken Clearwater driver blew 5 times over legal limit, deputies say
A Clearwater man who was arrested for driving under the influence had a blood alcohol level more than five times the legal limit, according to deputies.
Dessert cafe Mochinut opens in Pinellas Park this weekend
Chewy mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs are the stars of Mochinut’s menu.
I-75 reopens after semi-truck crash in Sarasota County
At least one person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Tuesday.
St Pete kitchen to feed growing population of children experiencing homelessness
The Bridge of Hope Kitchen will feed families facing homelessness and provide a computer lab for children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 hospitalized with carbon monoxide exposure in Tampa home
Five people were rushed to an area hospital Monday morning after they were exposed to "significantly high levels of carbon monoxide," according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Tampa tree service company fined more than $234K for cutting down protected trees
TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor had a strong and simple message for anyone looking to cut down protected trees illegally: pay up. A Hillsborough County judge upheld the city’s largest fine for illegally cutting down protected trees in Tampa. Tree service company Miller & Sons LLC in Tampa was required to pay $234,427.50.
30 Outdoor Activities in Tampa to Try Together
No matter the weather, being in Tampa Bay means making time for outdoor adventures. From...
floridaing.com
Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination
Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
Comments / 0