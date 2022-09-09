Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills Workshop Offered September 23
Registration is open for an online professional development workshop, Engaging Your Critical Thinking Skills, offered on September 23 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast and in partnership with the Maine Business School. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website. The UMaine Hutchinson Center is located at 80 Belmont Ave., Route 3, in Belfast, Maine.
Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, notice
CUSHING — Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, 81, died peacefully, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. Interment will follow at Achorn Cemetery.
Rockland invites participatory budgeting: Residents 12 and older may cast a ballot
ROCKLAND — The federal government’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021 ultimately designated more than $756,737 in relief funds to the City of Rockland. Much of it has been used for city infrastructure and technology. Of that, however, the City Council agreed in December 2021 that $30,000 should be distributed according to citizenry wishes through a participatory budgeting method.
Sea of stubby legs take over Steamboat Landing for annual Wienerfest
BELFAST — Wiener dog, doxie, badger dog, sausage dog. All of these are used to describe the diminutive dachshund - recognized by all, loved by many. Worshipped by some. For dogs that spend the majority of their lives eight inches off the ground, they soar into the hearts of many each September, when PAWS Animal Shelter hosts the annual Wienerfest.
Rockland firefighters alter Sept. 11 ceremony to reflect time
ROCKLAND — Rockland Professional Firefighters used a new start time as they incorporated the theme of timelines into their annual September 11 ceremony at the Fire Department. The Rockland ceremony has traditionally begun at 9 a.m. each year since the day hijackers used planes to cause mass destruction 21...
Pinny Beebe Center tirelessly seeks thoughtful and collaborative solutions
I am fully in support of Pinny Beebe-Center’s seeking the Senate seat for our district. I’ve known Pinny since the 1980s when, as teacher of early and experiential education, I met her working at a teacher resource center in Rockport. Subsequently, while I was Director of Mid-Coast Children’s Services, Pinny was deeply engaged in our local CAP agency, subsequently becoming Regional Manager for Penquis CAP. Her deep experience there during the recession of 2008 led her to found the Knox Co. Homeless Coalition, supported by many different businesses in the county.
Thomaston responders called to the Town Forest two Tuesdays in a row
THOMASTON — For the second Tuesday in a row, Thomaston Fire, EMS, and Police have responded to the Town Forest in order to search for an individual. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, a drone, a K9, and a 4-wheeler were all put to use in the Thomaston Town Forest as personnel searched for a missing person. Initially reported as a mental health check at approximately 5:30 p.m., Thomaston police and fire department began searching around the former F&A building on Route 1 before relocating to the Town Forest.
Crystal Robinson supports our Constitution, wants to put Maine citizens first
I am writing to let Maine residents know some votes that “independent” State Representative Bill Pleuker from Warren has made. He is a nice enough person and I have no ill will against him. However, when I saw how he has voted and I was very disappointed and totally disagree with him. Here are a couple examples.
Jeanette M. Deane, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Jeanette M. Deane, 77, wife of Richard P. Deane, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Maplewood Cemetery in Lincolnville...
Peter J. Velanzon Sr., obituary
BELFAST — Peter J. Velanzon Sr.,76, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Belfast. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on July 20, 1945, to Patsy and Evelyn Elizabeth (Harold) Velanzon. Peter moved to Belfast, Maine in 1968. Peter served our Country in the U.S. Army from 1968-1973, then...
U.S. Postal Service further clarifies Camden Post Office retail suspension
CAMDEN — On Saturday, Sept. 10, Camden Post Office mailbox holders received a notification letter from a U.S. Postal Service with instructions on coping with a temporarily shuttered post office. Box holders were told that as of Sept. 16, all retail operations, including mailbox service, would be suspended and they were to travel to Rockland to pick up mail, or otherwise do business.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 1-7. Jeffrey J. Harvey, 61, of Jackson, probation violation in Thorndike July 4, 2018, 60 days in jail and probation partially revoked. Steven E. Pomerleau, 52, of Unity, criminal mischief in Troy Dec. 5, dismissed; domestic...
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 22-Sept. 6. Brianna Bernardo, 27, of Farmingdale, criminal threatening in Washington Oct. 8, 2020, three days in jail. Frederic Buehner, 80, of Rockland, operating under the influence (alcohol) in Rockland Feb. 27, 2021, dismissed; disorderly...
On the issues: House District 40 candidate Stanley Paige Zeigler, Jr.
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Rockland Police Review Committee granted extension despite opposition
ROCKLAND — Despite frustrations from the new Rockland Police Chief and an opinion of opposition by one of the very members, the Rockland Police Review Committee has been granted an extension for another three months. As the one-year deadline approaches for the ad hoc committee, Rockland City Council voted...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 17. Chasity Keizer, 42, of...
Three people detained after multiple people shot with play guns in Camden
CAMDEN — After several complaints of pedestrians being shot with what was reported as a pellet gun from a passing motor vehicle in Camden, three young people have been detained. Though the victims had been hit, none complained of any injury. Among the 911 calls, which began around 3:40...
Medomak Valley to celebrate homecoming with seven athletic contests
WALDOBORO — The Medomak Valley homecoming festivities are lined up with seven athletic events beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 and lasting through Saturday, Sept. 17. Admission to the Saturday soccer games will be $2 for adults and $1 for students. Gates on Saturday will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, September...
Oceanside golf starts week with win over Morse
BATH — The Oceanside high school golf program traveled Monday, Sept. 12 to Bath to compete against Morse at the Bath Golf Club. Oceanside, with the win, improved its record to 5-2 on the season. Oceanside 183, Morse 199 (OS wins 6-3) Noah McLellan (O) 44 even Caleb Harvey...
Agenda set for RSU 71 board meeting Sept. 12
BELFAST — The agenda for the upcoming Regional School Unit 71 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s band room. Advanced registration for the meeting can be completed at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sP3TVtJhT36MDV4YLdBfwA. AGENDA. I. CALL MEETING...
