mlyn
4d ago
He and the other supervisors should all be put in jail and fired. This is the reason we can't trust any industry on our rivers. They all do this and then make excuses. And the law lets them go?
City officials plan on actions against open air drug trade Downtown
Crowds of people are gathering in Downtown Pittsburgh at a place called “the wall” next to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. As many as 30 to 40 people gather at “the wall” each day to sell, buy, or use drugs.
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States
A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver. That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney
A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
Pa. House votes Philly DA in contempt for defying subpoena
The state House of Representatives voted Tuesday to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to respond to a subpoena requesting documents from Krasner’s office. The House voted 162-38 to hold him in contempt, including numerous Democrats. The subpoena is related to an ongoing investigation by...
Pa. Supreme Court tells Wolf it won’t fast track amendments lawsuit
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf’s request on Monday, the justices said he was...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
HARRISBURG — Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because Gov. Tom Wolf, the...
Florida couple assaults each other after Cambria County Fair, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple that was working a game station at the Cambria County Fair was arrested after an argument over another woman turned violent. Shawn James Graves, 45, and Virginia Dawn White, 39, were in town working the Cambria County Fair and staying at the Comfort Inn, according to charges […]
Part of westbound Route 30 restricted in Westmoreland County following crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of westbound Route 30 was restricted in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, following a crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little before 6 a.m., shutting down Route 30 between Trestle Lane and PA-217. The road was initially closed but later appeared to reopen...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion
Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
Time running on out bill to reform Pa.’s probation system; advocates call for action
Advocates calling for an overhaul of Pennsylvania’s probation system are making a push for a bill that accomplishes that goal to land on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk before the legislative session ends. Representatives from the law enforcement and business community as well as conservative groups gathered in the...
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
How Josh Shapiro is trying to encourage Black voters in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia playground was already packed by the time Josh Shapiro arrived. The attorney general and candidate for Pennsylvania governor paraded into North Philly on Saturday, where he was cheered by neighborhood activists who wanted a fist bump and welcomed by elected officials who wanted his ear.
Monessen man pleads guilty for fight with police, gun and weapons charges
Aliziah Feliberty had no answer when asked by a county judge Monday morning if he understood just what could have happened when he resisted arrest following a scuffle with police last year in Monessen. “What did you think you could have accomplished when you tried to disarm these two officers....
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
Police chief salaries in central Pa. can top $100K: Here’s who made the most – and least
Police departments typically account for the highest percentage of any municipality’s annual budget. That’s because police departments often employ the most people, to cover the most hours, as they work around the clock. The annual costs for police in Dauphin County ranged from $138 to $538 per person in taxes in 2020, depending on the municipality.
Here’s where Pa. ranks among the most vaccinated states
Vaccines have reportedly prevented four to five million deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. Vaccinations have reduced the spread severity of many diseases like chicken pox, measles, polio, and tetanus. On the other hand, smallpox has been eradicated, with no natural cases since 1977. The COVID-19 vaccines...
Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County
DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
Harrisburg, PA
