Allegheny County, PA

mlyn
4d ago

He and the other supervisors should all be put in jail and fired. This is the reason we can't trust any industry on our rivers. They all do this and then make excuses. And the law lets them go?

PennLive.com

Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.  That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney

A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
YOUNGWOOD, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. House votes Philly DA in contempt for defying subpoena

The state House of Representatives voted Tuesday to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to respond to a subpoena requesting documents from Krasner’s office. The House voted 162-38 to hold him in contempt, including numerous Democrats. The subpoena is related to an ongoing investigation by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Pleads Guilty in Large-Scale Meth Distribution Ring in Area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday. Travis...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion

Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
PennLive.com

Here’s where Pa. ranks among the most vaccinated states

Vaccines have reportedly prevented four to five million deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. Vaccinations have reduced the spread severity of many diseases like chicken pox, measles, polio, and tetanus. On the other hand, smallpox has been eradicated, with no natural cases since 1977. The COVID-19 vaccines...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County

DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
