Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM SEIZES THOUSANDS OF PLANTS, PROCESSED AND HANGING/DRYING POT DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Oregon State Police makes illegal marijuana bust
Criminal investigation underway in Klamath baseball hazing
SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates
AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
Drone Halts Helicopter Response to OR Fire
MYRTLE CREEK RESIDENTS JAILED FOR ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT
Two Myrtle Creek residents were jailed for alleged child neglect by Myrtle Creek Police on Sunday. Information from MCPD said following an investigation the man and woman were taken into custody in the 1600 block of Northeast Division Street at 7:40 p.m. They were charged with second-degree child neglect and for reckless endangering. Bail was set at $12,500. No further information in the case will be released, according to MCPD.
Suspect Arrested Bringing Large Amount of Fentanyl into Klamath Falls
On September 2, 2022, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), and the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls, Oregon. Matthew Morse (52 years old) was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail. A second suspect was also cited and released for felony drug charges.
Investigators: Oregon fire started at homeless camp near I-5
Police and fire investigators say a fire that started Sunday, Aug. 28 near Interstate 5 and Central Point was ignited at a homeless camp. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) announced Saturday, Sept. 3 that it believes the Bear Creek Greenway fire was started at transient camp near the freeway.
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
Where Is The Oregon Red Flag Warning In Effect? Why Do Officials Warn Of Human Actions Could Spark To Fire?
Logging Mill at the Center of the Mill Fire Plans up to $50 Million Fund for Impacted Residents
Containment size increasing on Rum Creek fire in Josephine County
