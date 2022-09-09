Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are visiting the city of Sikeston, you might be seeing some new projects popping up across the city. You’ll find multiple upgrades in the works in various parks. Within the last several days, a new splash pad has opened up at Lincoln Park.
KFVS12
Big Muddy Monster sculpture to be presented to city at Murphysboro Apple Festival
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Big Muddy Monster sculpture will be unveiled and dedicated during the opening ceremony of the Murphysboro Apple Festival. The Black Diamond Family of Businesses will present the 8-foot sculpture to the city on Wednesday, September 14. They say an official unveiling of the sculpture, with...
KFVS12
Dogs perform at SEMO District Fair
Freshman enrollment up at SIU-C, overall enrollment down. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city...
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
East Perry Community Fair runs Sept. 23-24
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Perry Community Fair runs September 23-24. It kicks off with a parade on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m. followed by the opening ceremonies. Other events include the 4x4 truck pull, mule jumping competition and hot rod tractor pull. Organizers say the mainstay...
KFVS12
SIU’s 2022 Family Weekend features stars from ‘The Office,’ football, crafts
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Family Weekend will feature starts from “The Office,” football, crafts and more. Held September 22-24, the theme for this year is “Salukis’ Funniest Home Videos.”. According to SIU, all of the activities are open to the public and...
KFVS12
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
KFVS12
71st annual Murphysboro Apple Festival Sept. 14-17
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The 71st Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival is September 14-17. Events this year include the Apple Blossom Contest, Storytime with Captain Applesauce, arts and crafts, a parade and more. The Grand Parade will line up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Murphysboro Middle School. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Now is the best time to book your 2023 vacation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A travel agency said now is the time you should book your vacation for next year. We talked with a travel advisor with Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau who said they have been busy lately with folks looking to plan out their vacations for 2023.
KFVS12
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
KFVS12
SEMO District Fair underway in Cape Girardeau
Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down...
KFVS12
Community takes part in third day of SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pool and bull. Two things you might not think of at the SEMO District Fair. But they both were there. Bruce Sells is a salesman with American Pools of Missouri. He said business is going well and he sees more and more people buying at...
KFVS12
9/11 Memorial Walk held in Oak Ridge, Mo.
The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale. Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot's Day on Monday morning. Southeast Missouri State University is holding a Patriot's Day ceremony on the front lawn-steps of Academic Hall at 7:40 a.m. Monday. Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky....
KFVS12
Families continue traditions at SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair is in full swing in Cape Girardeau, bringing with it plenty of rides, fair food, fun and more. Thousands of people attend the fair each day as they migrate towards their favorite areas as to what the event has to offer.
KFVS12
Bernie, Mo residents want solution for city water problems
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
KFVS12
MoDOT crews to begin repairs to Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge Oct. 3
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heads up for drivers who travel across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Be prepared for lane and width restrictions at the beginning of October. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), crews will begin making repairs to the bridge on Monday, October 3...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon, September 13. According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke at 51 Hazel St. They said no one was home at the time, but the residents had...
KFVS12
Ill. Solar Tour to be held in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale. The city partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association to arrange host sites for the tour. Residents of Carbondale will be featured among more than 100 solar homes, businesses and non-profits across the state. According to...
KFVS12
McCracken Co., Paducah leaders sign Outdoor Sports Complex agreement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Community leaders recently signed the Outdoor Sports Complex agreement. The event was a partnership and community agreement among the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Paducah Board of Commissioners and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission. According to the city of Paducah, it will take about 24 months...
KFVS12
Power outage causes school closure in Cairo
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A power outage is to blame for canceling classes for some students in Cairo on Monday, September 12. According to the Cairo School District 1 Facebook page, there will be no classes today for Pre-K students and for students in 7th grade through 12th. The school...
Comments / 0