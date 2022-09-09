Read full article on original website
Putin Calls for Calm as Azerbaijan and Armenia Engage in Deadliest Clashes Since 2020
TBILISI (Reuters) -At least 49 Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet states, blamed each other for the...
Kremlin Distancing Putin From Russian Military Failures: Analysis
The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
Putin to Xi: Russia Values China's 'Balanced Position' on Ukraine
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine. The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai...
Putin Acknowledges China's Concerns Over Ukraine in Sign of Friction
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understood China's Xi Jinping had concerns about the situation in Ukraine, a surprise acknowledgement of friction with Beijing over the war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground. "We highly value the balanced position of our...
US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company
Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
U.S. Charges Three Iranians for Ransomware Attacks on Women's Shelter, Businesses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Iranians have been charged with trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations in the United States, Europe, Iran and Israel, including a domestic violence shelter, by hacking in to their computer systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Other targets included local U.S. governments, regional...
'Putin Will Fail, Europe Will Prevail', Says EU Chief
STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values. "This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen,...
Ukraine Vows to Drive Out Russian Forces as U.S. Readies More Military Aid
BALAKLIIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine handed out aid in a battle-scarred town on Tuesday after driving back Russian forces in the northeast and vowed to free all of its territory, calling on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons to back the dramatic advance. Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion...
White House to China: World Must Reject Russian Action on Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday urged China not to back Moscow in its war against Kyiv, saying the whole would should be aligned against Moscow's aggression in Ukraine and not remain on the sidelines. "We don't think anybody should be on the sidelines," White House spokesman John...
EU Sanctions Prevent Moscow From Making up Military Losses, Top Diplomat Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union sanctions are severely hurting Moscow's potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment in the war on Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday, arguing almost half of Russia's technology depended on European imports. "If you look at the inside, the guts of a...
Queen's Final Trip Is Most Tracked Flight in History
(Reuters) - Just over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying the late monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with...
India, Russia to Discuss Energy Security as Oil, Coal Trade Soars
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will discuss energy security at the regional security bloc's meeting in Uzbekistan, India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday. The two-day summit in the Silk Road city of Samarkand will be attended by Prime Minister...
Exclusive-Taiwan Hosts Dozens of Foreign Lawmakers in Washington to Push China Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, hosted on Tuesday dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing. The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa...
Russia Says Longer-Range U.S. Missiles for Kyiv Would Cross Red Line
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict". In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Russia "reserves the right to defend its...
Ukraine Shoots Down Iranian-Made Drone Used by Russia Defence Ministry
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone used by Russia's armed forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the first time Kyiv claimed to have eliminated one of the devices. Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying...
Putin Says Pipeline Gas Supplies to Pakistan Are Possible, Part of Infrastructure in Place
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan were possible and part of the infrastructure was already in place, Russian state-owned new agency RIA reported. Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation...
Biden Tells Foreign Investment Panel to Screen Deals for Data, Cyber Risks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed the committee that reviews foreign investment for national security risks to sharpen its focus on threats to sensitive data, cyber security and areas such as microelectronics and artificial intelligence. In an executive order, Biden also instructed the U.S. Treasury's powerful...
The Man Embroiled in Russia and Ukraine’s Propaganda War Over a Nuclear Plant
GENEVA (Reuters) - A former deputy spokesman at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who helped tell the world that Russian troops had seized the strategic site, is now in exile, no longer in his job and, according to a document from his ex-employer, is suspected by Ukrainian intelligence of collaborating with Russia.
