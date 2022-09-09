Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: John Allen Mills, 1960-2022
John was born November 27, 1960 to Roscoe and Ada Grace Mills in Long Beach, where he grew up and attended Jordan high school. After that he worked as a mechanic, while spending his spare time rebuilding VW Bugs, and surfing as much as possible. He met his wife Cathy in 1981. Shortly after they were married and had two children. Eventually making his dream a reality, they bought property in Humboldt County and built a home. The last 32 years he and his wife have spent in that home raising their kids and watching their grandchildren grow.
OBITUARY: Dorothy Marie (Pete) McKinnon, 1924-2022
Dorothy was born in Brookings to Gladys and Gorman Pete on September 1, 1924. She attended grade school in Gasquet and Riverside Indian School (RIS), where she met and married Carl Melton McKinnon (Yurok) in 1942. After RIS they began their married life in San Diego. Later, they moved to live on the Klamath River and build their home on McKinnon Hill. Carl worked in the logging industry and he and Dorothy spent many years hunting, fishing, gardening, gathering, and canning. Dorothy and Carl raised two sons, Carl (Butch) and Dennis, while living the Native American lifestyle along the Klamath River.
OBITUARY: Frances C. Lewis, 1933-2022
Frances “Fran” Young Corbin Lewis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on July 31, 2022, at the age of 88, in Eureka. She shared her broad smile with one foot in heaven during her last days. Fran...
J U D G E D
Bauer, Ty - Defendant Eight 8 a.m. CR2102311. McDonald, Christopher - Defendant Eight 8 a.m. Betts, John - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. Blevins, Nicholas - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. CR2201811. Frank, Taora - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. CR2103466. Lachance, Rebecca - Defendant Eight 8:30 a.m. CR2201853. Long, Holly - Defendant...
North Coast Journal
Wide Variety of Tuna Caught off the Coast
There is some absolutely insane offshore fishing happing right now off the Northern California coast. From Fort Bragg to Crescent City, the albacore bite has been wide-open. But that's just part of the story. What has everyone talking is the number of exotic, warm water species. Fort Bragg has seen the widest variety. A wide-open albacore bite on Sunday afternoon 30 miles offshore quickly turned into a tuna frenzy as thousands of 100- to 300-pound bluefin, bigeye and yellowfin tuna made an appearance. Several bluefins were hooked, but the under-gunned anglers didn't stand much of a chance in landing one of those bruisers. However, there were quite a few bigeyes up to 160-pounds landed. Shelter Cove also got in on the exotic action as a 151-pound yellowfin tuna was landed on Sunday. The lucky boat had several others hooked but anglers were unable to coax them to the boat. Simultaneously, a nice size Dorado was landed right next to the boat fighting the yellowfin. You can't make this stuff up. Closer to home, both Eureka and Crescent City have seen epic albacore action the last few days. Marc Schmidt of Coastline Charters boated 52 albies Sunday fishing 43 southwest of the entrance. The fish are big, too, sporting a solid 20-pound average. Out of Crescent City, one of the charter boats landed 40 albacore on Monday roughly 50 miles offshore. Weather and ocean conditions look favorable for the next few days. I, for one, can't wait to see what the next warm-water surprise will be.
OBITUARY: Jarod Lawrence Jones, 2000-2022
Jarod Lawrence Jones was born on January 5, 2000 in Marin County. On August 20, 2022, he left behind many heartbroken people with his passing at only 22 years old. Jarod grew up in Rio Dell and graduated from Fortuna High School in 2018. Jarod is survived by his parents Jason Jones and Ronda Robbins, sister Halie Head (Bryant), brothers Jacob Jones and Jaden Jones, niece Kairi Head, nephew Cooper Head, and lastly grandparents George Jones, Debra Dobereiner, and Mardy & Janet Robbins. Jarod is preceded in death by his grandpa Ed Dobereiner, uncle Criss Robbins and aunt Kellie Jones.
Eureka: The Regatta has Arrived!
Oceania’s Regatta has arrived in Humboldt Bay! The 594 feet long cruise ship’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the Northcoast for the day before the scheduled departure at 6 p.m. The Regatta is the second large cruise ship to enter Humboldt Bay this...
OBITUARY: Yvonne Scott, 1965-2022
Yvonne Marie Arnold Scott was born on a Friday. August 6, 1965 in Bakersfield to Ray and Ginna Arnold. Growing up she enjoyed spending time with her younger siblings and valued her conversations with her elders. She loved reading, listening to music, dancing, daydreaming, playing RPG games and hanging out with her best friend, Darrla.
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
Fire Hydrant Spews Water
Just before 5 p.m., a water hydrant was sheared off after two vehicle collided near the intersection of 5th and H Street in Arcata Eureka, according to reports over the scanner. Water from the hydrant created a temporary water feature in the area. According to the same reports over the...
Crew Lead Water Delivery
Under the direct supervision of the Planning Director, works to assist with the control, operation, and maintenance of small rural water systems on the Yurok Reservation. Supervise the operation of water delivery trucks and trailers to ensure delivery services are consistent and efficiently provided. Oversee water quality testing and data collection to ensure that the water supply is of safe, potable water quality household use.
BOOM! You Better Believe Eureka Beat Out California’s 481 Other Cities For The Coveted Helen Putnam Award for Excellence, Suckers!
The League of California Cities announced today that the city of Eureka received the esteemed 2022 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in Community Services and Economic Development for its one-of-a-kind municipal social services program, UPLIFT Eureka. The award-winning project connects community members experiencing homelessness to vital community services and resources.
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred on Wood St. SMALL WHITE SEDAN STOPPED IFO RESIDENCE AND RP BELIEVES SUBJECTS WERE GOING THROUGH GARBAGE CANS. VEHICLE LEFT NORTH ON WOOD ST TOWARDS SCHOOL. . Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. Occurred on Wood St. SMALL WHITE SEDAN STOPPED IFO RESIDENCE AND RP BELIEVES SUBJECTS WERE GOING THROUGH GARBAGE...
Cultural Instructional Coordinator
Incumbent is under the general supervision of the Education Director. Incumbent is responsible for planning and implementing direct support services or cultural instructional guidance to local K-12 teachers in the public schools. The instructional coordinator will work to make the K-12 lessons align with Yurok culture and history. Location: Klamath.
Social Worker (MSW)
Are you motivated by meaningful experiences? Do you have a heart for service? Do change and growth excite you? The Humboldt Senior Resource Center is currently recruiting for individuals to join our team in promoting the high quality of life for our local seniors. We have a position in our...
Office Assistant I/II - Environmental Health
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $15.11-$19.39 Hourly Closes: 9/28/22 Under general supervision, performs a variety of general or specialized clerical duties related to filing, reception, form processing, record maintenance, mail, typing or data entry; obtains and compares information related to department records, programs and services; may perform initial applicant/customer screening; performs related work as required.
Mental Health Clinician I/II - Humboldt Bridges to Success Program
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $27.77-$41.39 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general supervision, has responsibility for a psychiatric caseload involving children and/or adults; performs psychotherapeutic counseling, including individual, group, family and other approved techniques; pr.
Vocational Assistant - H.O.M.E. Program
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $15.11-$19.39 Hourly Closes: 9/27/22 Performs a variety of duties in support of public assistance and/or social service programs and related administrative functions. Incumbents work in partnership with paraprofessional and/or professional staff to provide routine clerical support to the program and supportive services to clients; and performs related work as assigned.
Quake, Sept. 13
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Sept. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Comments / 1