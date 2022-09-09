ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though.  Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour. 
ANTELOPE, CA
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality
ijpr.org

Low-income, communities of color bear the brunt of heatwave impacts

All over California, a wave of extreme heat has broken records. In Sacramento, the city has broken the record for most over-100 degree days in a calendar year, beating a 1988 record of 41 days. Downtown Sacramento also recorded an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees on Sept. 6, beating the previous record of 114 degrees on July 17 in 1925.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRA.com

Sacramento heat islands: Why underserved neighborhoods have more heat-related issues than wealthier ones

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat has broken record after record across California. As the Sacramento region experiences more than a week under triple-digit temperatures, heat islands are being hit the hardest. Different socioeconomic and racial groups often face unequal exposure to heat and increased heat-related sickness, mortality and energy costs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According to reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday, continued to grow toward the north and northeast. With the increase in fire activity to the east of the communities of Foresthill, several more Evacuation Orders...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting at Natomas sports bar leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

SACRAMENTO – A shooting at a sports bar in Natomas left one person dead early Tuesday morning.The scene is at the Cheers Sports Bar along W. El Camino Avenue. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Sacramento police have confirmed that one man died at the scene while another man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No information about the person who died has been released yet. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting at Sacramento Bar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that when officers responded to the call of a shooting inside of Cheers, a bar on West El Camino Avenue, they found two men both having been shot at least once.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy