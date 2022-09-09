ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Thank you for your service': Cheryl pens heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96 and says she hopes monarch 'rests peacefully'

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cheryl has paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Eizabeth II following her death aged 96 on Thursday.

The singer, 39, took to Instagram on Friday and shared a photo of the Queen taken in her younger days.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: 'May you spread your wings and fly into the loving arms of your awaiting Prince .. thank you for your service. Rest peacefully'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QEed_0hod8ul200
Moving: Cheryl has paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Eizabeth II following her death aged 96 on Thursday

The Girls Aloud star also shared a photo of a double rainbow outside Buckingham Palace which happened shortly after her death was announced.

Cheryl has performed at the Royal Variety Performance on several occasions with Girls Aloud over the years.

She has also worked closely with King Charles III with her projects with The Prince's Trust charity which helps vulnerable young people get their lives on track.

The Queen's son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, as the world grieves his mother, Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzNrw_0hod8ul200

All Her Majesty's children had rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became 'concerned' for her health. Hours later she died, surrounded by her family.

At 6.30pm Thursday her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow'.

The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407hRz_0hod8ul200
Moving: The Girls Aloud star also shared a photo of a double rainbow outside Buckingham Palace which happened shortly after her death was announced

And as her son accedes to the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign that saw her reach her Platinum Jubilee this year - a landmark unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the King, said: 'The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

'During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTCUh_0hod8ul200
Royal: Cheryl has worked closely with King Charles III with her projects with The Prince's Trust charity which helps vulnerable young people get their lives on track

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Daily Mail

Princess Anne makes history by becoming the first woman to take part in the 'Vigil of the Princes' as she joins her brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward to stand guard over their mother's coffin

Princess Anne made history this evening, as the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Elizabeth Ii#Monarch#Queen Consort#Prince Of Wales#The Prince S Trust#Buckingham Palace#Commonwealth
Daily Mail

Sisters in law and in grief: Sophie Wessex comforts grieving Princess Anne as they watch the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after Princess Royal escorted hearse from Balmoral

The Countess of Wessex was pictured comforting Princess Anne yesterday as members of the royal family watched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrive in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, 58, was seen placing her...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil

The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

594K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy